Station plans come together at a pace – The Hindu BusinessLine

As Indian Railways begins a plan to modernize mega stations, standardized processes for seeking approvals from various agencies are being strengthened.

Railway station redevelopment projects are under different stages of bidding. Leading transport experts said that while these standard processes would help speed up the time taken to obtain station redevelopment approvals, clarity was needed on issues such as station user tariffs, having a regulator within a set deadline. time and in a contract renegotiation mechanism.

For Railway-Owned Land, the Railway Land Development Authority and the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) have been approved as agencies that can clear the floor plan and construction plans, applying the floor space index (FSI) based on the area that rises from railway stations, told IRSDC CEO Sanjeev Lohia Business line. Stations can be designed in the best possible way so that neighboring areas and roads integrate well with redeveloped stations, maximizing the revenue potential of commercial areas, he said.

This will make it easier for government agencies or companies to approve their plans. Stations for which IRSDC approved layout plans and / or construction plans include Habibganj (Bhopal), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Chandigarh, Delhi and Safdarjung (New Delhi), which are being modernized, and Ajni (Nagpur), which is redeveloped with an integrated transport structure.

Learning lessons from planners, architects, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs guidelines, and national as well as international experiences, IRSDC is introducing a range of guidebooks, manuals, and codes / standards that will serve as a toolkit for station development and railway ground around. on a commercial basis.

The corporation has invited feedback from various stakeholders regarding these proposed rates, Lohia said. She has received responses from the World Bank, French Railways, the City and Country Planning Organization (TCPO), the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the DDA, among others.

IRSDC is also drafting an environmental management plan for the areas to be developed. The codes are being drafted in such a way that there will be about 300 percent more green areas with the same area built, Lohia said. For different types of approvals, relevant local authorities will need to be consulted on infrastructure facilities such as electricity, water supply and urban transport, he added.

As supply progresses, transparency on issues such as station user tariffs, the installation of a regulator and its precise mandate would also reduce investor risk perception.

Lohia said user-defined tariffs or development tariffs (like the road sector) will eliminate the need for an economic regulator (as it exists in the airport sector). But there may be a need for a comprehensive policy for all public-private sector projects across sectors to take care of unpredictable changes in macroeconomic conditions, he added.

Determining user tariffs is important in order to demonstrate some successful examples of station development. He will also attract other bidders. Private investors would want continuity … having such clarity at the beginning of the user fee will help investors get approval from their investment boards as it will reduce the weight of risk, said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, CEO and Director of Practice, Transport and Logistics, CRISIL Business line.

Padmanabhan said having a regulator in advance would be a better proposal. However, given that the bidding process has begun, one solution would be to provide a timeline for a regulator and also to provide a broad framework on what the regulator will do. The regulator will have a binding point on what is possible, what is not possible.

This, he added, should be the norm not only for the redevelopment of stations but also for other projects. Better it is better to bite the bullet forward.