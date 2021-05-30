Anti-blockade protesters force Westfield Mall to close and clash with police





Protesters against the blockade blockedWestfieldshopping mall in Shepherds Bush on Saturday night, forcing it to close early as they clashed with police. Officers tried to block the entrance through an entrance to the mall at around 6pm, before protesters quickly realized that another door just in the far yards away was unprotected. Hundreds stormed in and shouted no more blockages and return your freedom before being cleared by police with batons after about half an hour. The freshest franchises and the sharpest analysis, cured for your box Some still managed to force their way into the building and the footage shows crowds standing at tables and cheering What do you want? Freedom! When do you love her? Now! < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> “What d’ya do you want?” “FREEDOM!” “When d’ya want it?” “NOW!” Singing without any irony from inside a FUND F shopping mall OPEN Westfield TODAY. pic.twitter.com/omttVj2rZN Marsh4LL (@ Marsh4LL1) May 29, 2021 In another video, Piers Corbyn, the anti-blockade figure, addresses crowds inside the mall through a megaphone. He said: We have been here as free people, spending our time communicating, to prepare for the summer of discontent, where they would be organized in every community to prevent any further blockage. No more blockages! The entire mall was then cordoned off and evacuated by police as Twitter users said store staff had barricaded themselves in stores as protests continued outside. , Said Etienne Finzetto, who works at Westfield Guardian that he and colleagues had initially believed a celebrity was visiting. He said staff were told to close the shops while customers and the rest of the protesters were escorted. Westfield eventually sent staff saying most stores were closing (normally open until 9pm) [were] closed for the day. Met police said the incident had caused significant disruption to the local community and businesses. By 19.45, she confirmed that the area had calmed down. The Westfield quarrel was at the end of a march of hundreds of thousands of people, which began in Parliament Square and reached as far west as Acton, as part of the latest in a series of protests against the coronavirus masses. Thousands rallied to protest the spread of coronavirus vaccines and the Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts Bill. Metropolitan Police said they had been dealing with three separate demonstrations throughout the day, two of which ended without incident. A police spokesman said: “As of 9:45 pm on Saturday, May 29, four arrests have been made during a number of protests in London. Four men were arrested on suspicion of criminal offenses including assault on police, violent disorder and criminal injury.







