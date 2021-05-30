Nepalis The Covid Crisis worsens as workers pay the price

KATHANDU, Nepal Ram Singh Karki escaped the first wave of India pandemic by boarding a crowded bus and crossing the border house to Nepal. Months later, as the rate of new infections dropped, he returned to his job at a printing house in New Delhi, which had supported his family for two decades and helped pay the school fees of his three children.

Then India was swept by a second wave, and Mr Karki was unlucky.

He was infected last month. Hospitals in New Delhi were overcrowded. When his oxygen level dropped, his manager arranged for an ambulance to take him back to the border. He crossed into Nepal, carrying with him only clothes on his back and the virus.

Nepal is now considering declaring a health emergency as the virus spreads virtually uncontrolled across the impoverished country of 30 million people. Conducted by returned migrant workers and others, a second wild wave has extended the country’s medical system beyond its impoverished borders.