Nepalis The Covid Crisis worsens as workers pay the price
KATHANDU, Nepal Ram Singh Karki escaped the first wave of India pandemic by boarding a crowded bus and crossing the border house to Nepal. Months later, as the rate of new infections dropped, he returned to his job at a printing house in New Delhi, which had supported his family for two decades and helped pay the school fees of his three children.
Then India was swept by a second wave, and Mr Karki was unlucky.
He was infected last month. Hospitals in New Delhi were overcrowded. When his oxygen level dropped, his manager arranged for an ambulance to take him back to the border. He crossed into Nepal, carrying with him only clothes on his back and the virus.
Nepal is now considering declaring a health emergency as the virus spreads virtually uncontrolled across the impoverished country of 30 million people. Conducted by returned migrant workers and others, a second wild wave has extended the country’s medical system beyond its impoverished borders.
Nepal has recorded half a million Covid cases and 6,000 deaths, figures that experts believe deeply underestimate the death toll. Testing remains limited. A figure can show the real severity: For weeks, about 40 percent of the tests performed were positive.
A disorderly government has added to the troubles. KP Sharma Oli, Nepalis who fought with the prime minister, has been pushing for elections in November after the countries’ parliament dissolved last week, an event that could worsen the spread.
Earlier this week, Hridyesh Tripathi, Nepal’s minister of health and population, said the government was considering declaring a health emergency as infections increased.
But such a statement can be caught behind politics. The move will allow officials to restrict the movement of people to a level of control that opposition groups worry could be used to quell dissent.
Meanwhile, officials in Kathmandu, the capital, have urged people to store food for at least a week and stay home.
The impact is rippling beyond the infected. Remittances from migrant workers have slowed. Tourism and the economy have been damaged.
Millions of people continue to feel the increasing pressure not only with the direct health impact of Covid-19, but also with food, work, medical bills, out-of-school children, repayment loans, mental stress and much more, said Ayshanie Medagangoda Labe, representative resident of the United Nations Development Program in Nepal.
Nepal’s close relations with India made it tangible. India has long been its most important trading and transit partner. The two nations share a deep cultural bond beyond a porous 1,100-mile border. The destruction of Nepal reflects that of its great neighbor by patients spilling into hospital corridors and lawns, to long lines in oxygen replenishment equipment, to a government unprepared for crises.
Officials say workers like Mr Karki who were forced to come home by the second wave brought the virus with them. The villages along the border are some of the hardest hit. Nepal’s Ministry of Health said about 97 per cent of the cases sent for genome sorting show variant B.1.617.2 found in India, which the World Health Organization has classified as a variant of global concern.
The Nepalese leaders were unprepared. During India’s first wave last year, when about one million Nepalese migrant workers returned home, Nepal imposed testing and quarantine measures at border crossings.
But during this second source wave, those measures were too little too late. By the time Nepal closed two-thirds of its border crossings in early May, hundreds of thousands of workers had returned it, sinking into their villages without proper testing or quarantine. Thousands continue to return every day.
The attention of governments had shifted elsewhere. In February, when the virus appeared to be receding, Mr. Oli held rallies of thousands of supporters in Kathmandu and other cities. Opposition parties held rallies. Last year, Mr. Oli said health of the people of Nepal would prevent disease.
Government advocates say the pandemic is a global problem and that officials are doing their best with few resources or vaccines.
Mr Oli has called for international help, though it will not be enough to meet the needs of Nepalis. China has donated 800,000 doses of vaccine, 20,000 oxygen cylinders and 100 fans. The United States and Spain have shipped loads of medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, antigen tests, face masks and surgical gloves. The United States provided $ 15 million this month to increase Nepal Covid testing. Nepalese migrant workers in the Gulf countries have arranged for oxygen cylinders to be sent home.
But Nepal cannot fight the pandemic without help from India. Already, an Indian vaccine maker has told Nepal it cannot deliver the one million promised doses.
Nepal is also dependent on India for half of its medical equipment needs, according to the Nepal Association of Chemical and Medical Suppliers, but the latter country is keeping almost everything for its urgent domestic needs. Equipment from China, now costly, has become more difficult to obtain due to Chinese pandemic limitations.
For a month now, India has stopped supplying medical equipment and medicines as well, not just vaccines, said Suresh Ghimirey, president of the associations.
In some provinces that experienced the return of many migrant workers to India, hospitals have run out of beds. In Surkhet district, the main provincial hospital said it could not accept more patients. The small suburban villages are quietly weeping over their dead. Testing has been slow.
With the exception of a few villagers, many are unable to go out and do daily agricultural work, said Jhupa Ram Lamsal, the neighborhood chief in Gauri village, where nine people died from Covid over 10 days ago this month. The worrying thing is that even symptomatic people are not ready for Covid tests.
Mr Lamsal said he had recently arrived in Gauri, which is remote and has no health equipment, along with a team of doctors to perform antigen tests. Locals rejected the request of health professionals for Covid tests, he said, arguing that they would be disappointed if they found out they were positive.
The situation is out of control, Mr Lamsal said. We are hopeless, powerless.
Mr. Kakri, a printing worker, was greeted by a village in Bhimdatta Commune, in the western corner of Nepal. The area of 110,000 people has officially registered 3,600 infections, according to the chief of health there, Narendra Joshi. But the lack of border measures means that the data may not fully measure severity.
More than 38,000 people have returned from one of the two border crossings in the district since the second wave started in India, said Mr Joshi, the hardest to manage.
Mr Karki was a high school dropout who went to India to work as a laborer when he was still a teenager, said his wife, Harena Devi Karki. During his home visits twice a year, he was the lifeblood of meetings that called for jokes, making jokes. The $ 350 a month he sent home covered his family expenses as well as the private school fees of their two teenage daughters and a 12-year-old son.
Even when the blockade last year meant Mr Karki had been stuck at home for months with no income, he insisted the children continue with private school. He would pay off the debts as soon as the printing house reopened. He dreamed of seeing his eldest daughter when the most talented grows up to become a doctor.
I could not finish my studies, Ms. Karki recalls saying her husband. Let me eat less, but we must send them to a better school for their education.
When Mr Karki received her husband at the border around 2:30 a.m. on April 29, she said, he was weak and had no energy to even stand up. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Everything is alright. Go home, her husband told her, Ms. Karki said. But he never came home.
