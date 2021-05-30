Malaysia will increase COVID-19 vaccines as new infections increase

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia is planning to set up more mega vaccination centers and get private doctors to join the immunization effort, after five consecutive days of daily coronavirus infections.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at a virtual news conference Sunday that the government will set up five more mega vaccination centers around the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and is considering two in the northern state of Penang and the southern state of Johor.

The government will also train general practitioners to administer COVID-19 vaccines, he said, noting that some vaccines need to be treated and stored differently from conventional vaccines.

“Before that, there was no need (to involve the private healthcare sector) because the supply of vaccine was not much. “As supply increases, we want to facilitate private clinics (general practitioner clinics), private hospitals to distribute vaccines through our program, free of charge,” he said.

Private vaccination centers can administer a total of 40,000 doses per day, he said, adding that the government aims to increase daily vaccines to 150,000 doses. Reached 107,000 doses per day this week.

Nearly 6% of the country’s 32 million people have been vaccinated, according to the website of the Government Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Vaccines COVID-19.

Khairy said the government is also seeking to allow vaccination centers across the country once the guidelines have been validated.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a total blockade across the country from June 1-14 in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Malaysia reported 6,999 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 565,533.

New cases and deaths were recorded on Saturday.

