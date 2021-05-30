Edwin Poots accuses EU of using NI as a “game”





DUP leader Edwin Poots has criticized the EU for using Northern Ireland as a “game” over Brexit. He also accused the EU of “significant damage” to the peace process and said he was concerned about the violence this summer over anger over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Poots said after the end of the grace periods in post-Brexit controls on goods from Britain, there would be 15,000 checks per week in Northern Irish ports – more, he said, than occurring in Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe. “We really need to remove the Protocol and remove these controls because they are extremely detrimental to the highest paid workers,” he said. Mr Poots said that while the European Commission over the years “put their heart and soul into winning the peace in Northern Ireland”, they currently “do not seem to care about the peace process … that really needs to change, that attitude should change, they are doing obvious harm to every individual in Northern Ireland and it is having a devastating impact. “ He said the UK government had reason to inflict Article 16 because of the economic and social damage, which he described as “very obvious”. “This is the European Union seeking to punish the United Kingdom. As a result, Northern Ireland is being used as a game for the European Union,” he said. “I can assure you that Northern Ireland should not be nobody’s game, we are UK citizens, we were European Union citizens and we deserve to be treated with the same respect as everyone else. Marosh Chefov says he wants to meet Northern Ireland executive parties before Joint Joint Committee Also appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, European Commission Vice President Maroš šefov dismissed Edwin Poots’ accusation of using Northern Ireland as a “game”. Mr Šefov said: “We really do our best to make sure that we demonstrate our full commitment to the Good Friday Agreement / Belfast and therefore we have been asking for four years for the best solution of the very sensitive situation in Northern Ireland. “ “For us, and not only for us, but also for the UK government, the answer was very clear that it was the Protocol.” He said: “I think now, what we need to do is focus on policies and policies that unite rather than divide us. “I think we should also turn the table a little bit on this discussion and see what the Protocol brings as an opportunity in Northern Ireland.” Mr Šefov said he wanted to meet the Northern Ireland executive parties before the Joint Joint Committee is expected to take place in mid-June. “I would like to hear from Mr Poots himself but also from other leaders of the political parties that make up the Northern Ireland Executive and discuss with them what we can do better,” he said.







