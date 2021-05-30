Attacks on police officers increased by 6.3% year-on-year

This year there were a total of 6,942 recorded attacks on police officers and personnel, 413 more than a year earlier, an increase of 6.3% year-on-year.

Reported attacks are also up 18% over the five-year average, continuing a long-term trend of increasing attacks against police.

April 9, 2021 Edinburgh – Police increase patrols at The Meadows in Edinburgh after a weekend of riots over the Easter weekend. *** NOT FOR SYNDICA ***

More than 1,000 attacks on officers and staff include the coronavirus-related context during 2020-21, the analysis suggests.

1,087 reports were identified looking for cases for coronavirus-related keywords such as saliva, cough and Covid.

Deputy Chief Accountant, People and Professionalism, Fiona Taylor said: Officers and staff went ahead to help fight the spread of the virus, conducting over 120,000 interactions with members of the public to explain the rapidly changing guidelines, encourage all do the right thing and enforce the law when required.

I am grateful to the vast majority of people who responded with tremendous cooperation and support for their police service.

Officials and staff work with dedication and dedication to help people and violence and abuse against them is utterly miserable and unacceptable. It is not simply part of the job and will not be tolerated.

Police Scotland has brought an extra focus to tackling the worrying issue of violence and abuse against officers and staff under your Security Issues initiative, led by DCC Taylor.

The initiative, which represents staff associations and unions, contributed to the development of the Boss Attack Oath, supported by the Lord Advocate and the Secretary of the Cabinet of Justice.

The promise was launched in August 2020 and promised to provide adequate support to colleagues where violence occurs, as well as calling on the general public and the public to support policing.

Over the past year, Scotland Police have developed an expanded Operational Security Training program which increases the annual refresher course from one day to two days and introduces new techniques and de-escalation tactics.

New guidelines for officers and staff have also been published to support better reporting of health and safety incidents and attacks.

DCC Taylor said addressing the worrying trend of increasing attacks on officers and staff is a priority for Scotland Police.

This causes physical and psychological harm to dedicated public servants. There is also a cost to the public bag through days lost due to claims of ill health or personal injury.

We will continue to work to better understand how we prevent violence and abuse against officers and staff, what impact it has on our colleagues, and how we can better support them in doing their job.

Police Scotland recently demanded public views of armed police officers using video cameras coated to record certain incidents. Nearly 9,000 people took part in that survey and most thought that using BWV would increase trust and confidence in the police and make them feel safer.

This positive response means that Scotland Police will now equip armed police officers with video cameras worn on the body this year. In addition, they expect to start a national public consultation over the summer regarding the provision of BWV cameras to more officers and staff across Scotland.

The Force has upgraded their infrastructure to further support the acquisition of existing Taser terms and are engaging with selected partners and representatives regarding plans to increase the number of specially trained officers equipped with this important security device.

The focus on the critical issue of officer and staff safety will continue into 2021-22 and further details will be released as progress is made.

Like this: As Loading …

Similar