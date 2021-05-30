The Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed the drone launched by Houthis | Conflict news





The coalition says it destroyed a drone loaded with explosives launched by Yemens Houthi rebels towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushai.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen says it destroyed a drone loaded with explosives towards the city of Khamis Mushai launched by Yemeni rebels, according to Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early Sunday that an operation had targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia with a drone that had recorded an accurate strike. This comes in response to the constant siege and aggression against our beloved country, Saree said. 2k

. (@ ushtri21ye) May 29, 2021 The coalition earlier dismissed them as montage video footage released by the Houthi movement on Saturday claiming it had an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the front lines. Houthi-run Al Masirah television quoted a military source as saying that more than 80 Saudi soldiers and Sudanese mercenaries were killed or wounded, while dozens were captured in the operation near al-Khoubah in the southern Saudi region of Jazan. The allegations by the Houthi militia regarding the execution of a military operation on the Jazan border are media fabrications, Saudi state television quoted coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki as saying. Malki said the Houthis’ imaginary victories were intended to cover the large military losses suffered by the group in the Jemens Marib and al-Jawf regions. The war, which entered its seventh year in March, has been in a military stalemate for years with Iran-linked Houthis holding most of northern Yemen. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and brought Yemen to the brink of starvation, for which Saudi Arabia is facing global condemnation. The naval and air blockade of the coalitions has exacerbated the crisis. The Houthis have continued cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and an offensive against gas-rich Yemen Marib after Riyadh in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire agreement involving the reopening of air and sea links with Houthi-controlled areas. Meanwhile, the United Nations and the United States are pushing for a ceasefire needed to end the conflict, widely seen as a war between representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran. U.S. President Joe Biden in February gave U.S. support for Saudi-led military offensive operations, including related arms sales, but said he would support Saudi Arabia defending its sovereignty following missile and drone strikes. . Some of the video footage on the Al Masirahs Telegram account, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by the Reuters news agency, showed men in military uniforms falling under fire as they fled on a rocky mountain slope. Sudanese troops have been deployed as part of the Saudi-led military alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis overthrew the internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.







