Covid vaccine may become mandatory for NHS staff under new government plans

Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014

NHS staff may be legally required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine under new government plans, a Tory minister has confirmed.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed “we are absolutely thinking” whether we should make the strike mandatory for health workers.

It comes days after the government completed a consultation on whether compulsory strikes should be made on care home staff.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, final plans to force caregivers to get vaccinated – already discussed for months – may be eligible this week.

Today Mr Zahawi confirmed that the government is looking into the idea of ​​NHS staff as well.

He told Sky News: “We’ve been consulting about a state of placement in social care. I think it’s the only right for us to look at the health care system as well.

Absolutely it is absolutely the right thing, it would be the duty of any responsible government, to develop the debate, to do the thinking, how to do the protection of the most vulnerable by making sure that those who care for them are vaccinated.

There is a precedent for this. Undoubtedly surgeons are vaccinated for Hepatitis B. So it is something we are absolutely thinking about.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



A Whitehall source told the Sunday Telegraph: “There are very early conversations going on.

“It would save lives and there is a precedent with instructions for doctors to get the hepatitis B vaccine.”

The government is planning to amend Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 to require that house staff take care to get a vaccine.

There would be exceptions for in-house staff who could not get the vaccine for medical reasons.

Workers’ Thangam Debbonaire raised doubts about the increase in mandatory strikes. The Shadow Municipal leader told Sky: “Given that we have a recruitment crisis in parts of the NHS, I think it is much more important that we try and work with staff than against them.

“Threatening staff do not think it is a good idea.

The requirement – which unlike the proposed Covid-19 strike plans is not written into law – means that NHS personnel who may come in contact with sharp instruments, bones or teeth must have the hepatitis B vaccine. .







(Image: Getty Images)



The proposal to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for NHS staff was already discussed in March.

At the time, it was reported that 200,000 NHS and care workers had declined the offer of a vaccine.

A source told Daily Mail “It is extraordinary that so many people in the health sector seem to have rejected the vaccine.”

In February, Care UK, one of the UK’s largest home care operators, announced it would operate without a hitch, without a work policy for new beginners.

The company said: “Anyone applying for a role which requires them to go to a home will be expected to be vaccinated before starting work.”

Recent NHS figures show that 88 per cent of healthcare workers in England have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes as more than half of people in their 30s in England have received a coronavirus vaccine over a period of just over two weeks, new figures reveal.

Overall, more than 32 million people have been vaccinated with a first dose in England, almost three-quarters of the total adult population, while more than 21 million people have had both doses.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “absolutely excited” by the progress in the ’30s age group and thanked those who came “to do their best to defeat the virus”.

He added: “As we enjoy reopening pubs and restaurants, vaccines will play a crucial role in protecting us and those around us.

“Vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic and I urge everyone to get the offer when they are acceptable.”