Sanya, China takes home a silver and two bronze medals at the IAI International Travel Awards Ceremony





“STPB has taken an open and new approach to exploring the integration of culture and tourism as part of its ongoing efforts to promote Sanya as a travel destination,” STPB Deputy Executive Director Wu Xiaolin said in her speech at ceremonies. “With an open mind, we welcome any and all proposals for new products and campaigns based on a common marketing model. We will continue to grow the brand by expanding into the reasons a traveler may choose Sanya as a destination, be it the value proposition or lifestyle options the city has to offer, or just the many ways holidaymakers can have fun there.We actively seek to bring high quality projects, develop new tourism models based on the most demanding standards as we continue to amplify the message that Sanya has successfully branded in the domestic and international markets as a travel destination of choice.The aim is to contribute to the development of Sanya as a world class tourism destination along with the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port. “

STPB launched promotional campaign with the theme Wonderland Sanya in December 2020 after completing an analysis of traveler preferences and segmentation of source markets based on an in-depth study of the local tourism market. Targeting key consumer groups in the 18 to 35 age group along with topics that are most relevant to new consumers, the campaign has attracted a growing number of domestic travelers who had given up on their international travel plans due to of the Covid-19 pandemic. The creator of the campaign utilized the city’s tourism resources in a move to attract the latest targeted demographics, which, in turn, helped boost market development. In terms of marketing communications, STPB has introduced a new common marketing model by integrating product and media resources along with market needs. With an increased focus on tourism-related data collection and subsidy policy updates, alongside city brand efforts and joint public-private marketing, the Board is proving successful in facilitating rapid recovery and growth returns. stable tourism market. Going forward, STPB plans to raise worldwide awareness of Sanya as a warm-climate coastal travel destination by adding the following guidelines to its map: Constantly research and implement marketing models that are in line with current local market development trends;

Combine hosting innovative offline marketing campaigns with building an online platform that re-implements messages that highlight Sanya’s uniqueness as a travel destination;

Create different promotional themes for each target market, including, among others, as a destination wedding destination, health and wellness tourism, and a vacation destination with something to offer every multi-generational family member. SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board

