Ages 30 to 40 years old still living with their parents
Most parents want to protect their children from the hardships of the world and in South Korea, this often means continuing to provide a home for them even after they are fully grown.
Let’s be honest. How could I let my precious son have a hard time? Lee Young-wook, 61, said.
His son, Lee Jeong-kyu, is 31 years old and still lives with his parents in the house in which he grew up in Bundang, a suburb of Seoul. Their house is not a mansion, but rather a small apartment, big enough for all three.
Despite the cramped space, young Lee has never moved and lived before and he does not intend to take his place anytime soon.
He is a member of the South Korean kangaroo tribe, a moniker he used to describe unmarried men and women who have not left their parents’ homes even though they are in their 30s and even 40s. The name suggests the image of a large marsupial that has not left its mothers.
According to a recent report by the South Korea Bureau of Statistics, more than 50 percent of unmarried adults between the ages of 30 and 40 and 44 percent of those between 40 and 44 are still living with their parents.
The report, which was released in late March, caused a stir in the country, fueling the popular stereotype that the kangaroo tribe is made up of South Koreans who have failed to succeed in life. The report noted that 42 percent of children living with their parents are unemployed, and mainstream media coverage featured images of exhausted elderly parents accompanied by happy, unemployed adult children.
Despite recent media attention, however, experts say that in contrast to the United States, it has long been common for children in South Korea to live with their parents until adulthood.
The kangaroo phenomenon is hardly a modern phenomenon in South Korea, as the percentages of adults in their 30s and 40s living with their parents in the 1980s and 2010s do not change much, Kye Bong-oh, professor of sociology at Kookmin University, said
Moreover, while lack of economic independence is often a factor in why children do not leave the nest, the truth is that many continue to live at home for a variety of reasons, and the kangaroo phenomenon is not as simple and one-sided as described. often in popular culture.
For some adult children, the adjustment allows them to care for their parents at an easier age, saving money as well for the future. Others, especially single women, cite their parents’ conservative views as a reason not to leave.
Song Jung-hyun, 36, and Nang Yoon-jin, 33, for example, have long mastered the financial resources to live on their own. Both women work as teachers in a public high school in Seoul, which is one of the most sought after careers in the country. But their parents believe that women should leave only when they get married.
My parents think the world is a dangerous place for a woman to live on her own, Song said.
For many singles, living with their parents can be overwhelming. Both Song and Nang said they are happy with the arrangement, however, emphasizing its practical benefits.
My mom still makes me breakfast and pays the living expenses and utility bills. Not much has changed since I was a student, other than the fact that I am working now, Nang said. My mother wants to save money to prepare for marriage.
Song said living with her parents has also allowed her to save time and money, as she does not have to worry if she does her laundry or other household chores. Moreover, when she needs advice or wants to discuss important issues, her parents are just a quick hit.
Far from benefiting from the continued generosity of her parents, she said, the situation is beneficial to both parties.
I’re not the only one enjoying this lifestyle adjustment. My parents really appreciate that they are close to me, she said. As my parents get older, they find some very challenging things like using their smartphones and doing banking online. Since we live together, I help a lot with them. My parents often tell me that they can not imagine living without me.
The term kangaroo tribe entered the popular lexicon in South Korea in the early 2000s, a period of high youth unemployment, in which many college graduates continued to live with their parents because they were unable to find work.
Between 1997 and 1998, the youth unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.7 percent to 12.2 percent, before falling slightly to 8.1 percent in 2000, according to the national statistics office. In 2020, the youth unemployment rate in South Korea was 9 percent.
But while people once despised members of the kangaroo tribe for being socially and financially incompetent, Kye said the stigma has begun to fade.
People are now aware that economic independence in this day and age is increasingly difficult to achieve, he said.
Lee Chul-hee, a professor of economics at Seoul National University, noted that South Korea’s economy has made achieving financial independence and living with oneself increasingly challenging for the younger generation.
Housing prices in major cities including Seoul have risen sharply since 2000, while the labor market has become highly volatile, with an increasing number of temporary jobs hired, Lee said. All of these factors make it much harder for people in their 30s and 40s to move out of their parents’ home and be independent.
Given the fact that his son has never had a steady job, Lee Young-wook is confident he is making the right choice so as not to put pressure on his son to leave.
My wife and I want to be like a big mountain where our son could always lean on, he said. I will not worry about him at all until he is at least 35 years old.
