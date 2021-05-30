Honoring those who died in World War I tidings

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer for so many people, though its purpose, when it was decided, was to honor those who had sacrificed all the coming summers for this country.
While Veterans Day honors all who have served in the armed forces of our nations, Memorial Day honors those who gave their lives. Perhaps it is the time of year that makes it so hard to maintain that focus, when the world around us is bursting with vibrancy and hope, green upon green, flourishing and singing with life. But perhaps it is a fitting time to remember those who died at the same time of life, most of them young, had just begun to live, on the eve of a life of sudden missing discoveries.
To mark Memorial Day we pay tribute to a group of young people, those from Haywood County who made the last sacrifice during World War I. There are still many who remember the lost in World War II, but the one who preceded it, being a century past now, has faded from memory. However, there are stories, passed down through the families and some excerpts of them will be told today, to remind us that those who died were more than one name on a list. They were, for the most part, young, honest men who had no idea of the hell massacre they would encounter.
For the 19 mentioned here, there would be no happy return home, nor resumption of friendships and romances. Their plans to resume work at the Champions letter factory, or at the Crestmont logging camp, their dreams of plowing the bottom lands along mountain streams shaded by trees undamaged by shells, air without fragrance from the massacre those dreams would come out in the trenches of France.
There may be more than 19 men we have counted from Haywood County who died in the service of their country or its cause during World War I. Eighteen of them are listed on a list of North Carolina men compiled by the State Department of Cultural Resources, though those who compiled the list warn that it is not exhaustive, drawing on old federal records. Remember, too, that the original federal records were compiled at a time when communication was highly censored, making the task more daunting.
Highest payment for Canton
Canton paid the highest tax in the war, losing eight men. Four Waynesville men pay the final price; two were from Hazelwood; two by Clyde. The communities of Cruso, Maggie and Crestmont each lost one man in the war.
Nine out of 19 were killed in the action. Five later died of their wounds, and four died of the disease with one of them, Robert Burress of Cruso, reported as dying of the Spanish flu, a pandemic that killed about 50 million people as the war was coming to an end and soldiers carried the disease. . In addition to Burress, Canton Furman Jamison, Maggie Fred Spivey, and Canton James A. Hudgins also apparently died of the disease. All three died in a period from January to April 1919, and the cause may have been the Spanish flu, though not reported or listed.
A man, Doyle Seay from Clyde, died in an accident, though the newspaper’s brief report does not indicate the type of accident.
Friends die nearby
The first death reported was that of Charlie Colman Robinson from Canton, 7th Infantry Corps. He died of his wounds on June 29, 1918. Robinson and another Canton man, Champion Hubert Lee Moore employee, were registered together in the 7th Infantry Company. Three weeks after Robinson died, Moore was killed in action on July 22.
The same tragedy is almost repeated when Sgt. Charles M. Francis of Waynesville, a transportation officer, was killed by a shell on September 27, 1918. According to a letter from the men serving in the war, the same shell wounded another Haywood County man, Claude McClure, who survived.
The loss to the family at home is revealed in the simple announcement on November 21, 1918, of the death of Private First Class Henry H. Arrington. The newspaper reported that Mr. and Mrs. James Arrington had received news that their son, previously reported missing, had been killed on October 19 in France. His wife and child live with his parents, the article added.
A long, terrible wait
Sometimes families had to wait in agony for a certain word. July 10, 1919 edition Carolina Climber AND Waynesville Courier reported that for nearly a year, it was thought by his parents and friends that Hilary McClure, a soldier from this country in the regular army, was killed somewhere in France, but his death could never be confirmed a few days ago when his father his, John R. McClure, received notification from the War Department of his death.
He was killed in the famous and horrific conflict at Chatteau-Thiey in June last year, and why it took so long to unravel his death is a mystery. In fact, the state list records his death as it happened on July 18, 1818, confirming that he was killed in action.
In at least three cases, the opposite happened when a family took a word about the death of a soldier, only to find out later that it was not true. On one occasion, a letter from two Haywood boys serving on the Hindenburg Line was published in the January 16, 1919 issue, Climber / Courier without identifying the perpetrators. Apparently written shortly before Christmas and after Germany surrendered, the conflict was still raw in the authors ’minds. They reported that Ed Scates, the son of a Hazelwood trader, had died after being hit by a shell on his bodies the previous day on the front line. They also reported that Roy H. Hannah was killed somewhere near the Hindenburg line. While Scates was killed in action, Roy Hannah had not died, as indicated by a report by a Cataloochee correspondent in August 1919, who stated that Private Roy Hannah, who has returned from abroad, is visiting his parents in Ola , NC
Professor WC Allen, a longtime superintendent of Haywood County schools and author of a centennial history in the county, received a telegram in December 1918, following the Armistice, reporting that his son WC Allen Cola Jr. had been killed in action. However, he quickly followed up with a telegram from his congressman, saying the announcement was a mistake. It took several days to discover that, in fact, a toilet Allen Jr. of Brooklyn, NY, had been killed, and not the son of the local husband. Cola Allen came home; a family in Brooklyn mourned a boy who did not.
The third case of a report of premature death involved a man who came home but later died from his injuries. The story of Baxter Franklin is told in the adjacent story.
An Unfulfilled Hope Families suffered long waits for the word of their loved ones during World War I and communicated with letters that could take weeks or more to get home or to those who were at war. When Melvin Rhinehart of Clyde, a member of the Cantons 118 Ambulance Company, died from his injuries, his friends mourned deeply. One of them, believed to be Selma McElroy, wrote a tribute to Rhinehart that was published in Waynesville Courier, indicating that his three brothers were also serving in France with the same ambulance company.
While still in training, Rhinehart had written to McElroy asking her to keep in touch. I would love to be there to see you and be with you once again, he wrote. I hope one day we are together again. This hope never reached reality; Rhinehart died September 30, 1918. He was, as he noted in his tribute, 25 years and 5 months old.
He was one of many Haywood boys who helped break the Hindenburg line and in doing so gave his life, wrote the honorary author. He was above all, a true soldier who did not shy away from his duty, one who failed to heed the cries of his countries, one who would give his life without striving for this great cause. We still can’t figure out how much lovely Melvin will be lost until the other boys come home and then we will miss his smiling face between them.
Those from Haywood killed in service during World War I.(In chronological order)
Corp. Charlie Colman Robinson, Canton, died June 29, 1918, from his wounds.
Pfc Hilary F. McClure, Waynesville, died July 18, 1918, killed in action.
Corp. Hubert Lee Moore, Canton, died July 22, 1918, killed in action.
Pvt Fred Cabe, Canton, died August 14, 1918, killed in action.
Sol Barnes Pvt, Crestmont, died Sept. 17, 1918, killed in action.
Sergeant Edward M. Scates, Hazelwood, died Sept. 25, 1918, killed in action.
Sergeant Charles M. Francis, Waynesville, died September 27, 1918, from his wounds.
2nd Lieutenant Frank S. Paris, Canton, died September 27, 1918, killed in action.
Wayne Varner Pvt, Canton, died September 29, 1918, from his wounds.
Pvt Melvin Rhinehart, Clyde, died September 30, 1918, from his wounds.
Sergeant General E. Henderson, Canton, died October 3, 1918, was killed in action.
Ira Jones Pvt, Waynesville, died Oct. 10, 1918, killed in action.
Pfc Henry H. Arrington, Waynesville, died Oct. 19, 1918, killed in action.
Pvt Robert M. Burress, Cruso, died October 26, 1918, from illness.
Baxter Franklin Pvt (in the 10th Canadian Battalion), from Sunburst, died December 10, 1918, from his wounds.
Furman Jamison Pvt, Canton, died January 19, 1919, from illness or other similar cause.
Doyle Seay Pvt, Clyde, died on January 21, 1919, from an accident
Pvt Fred E. Spivey, Maggie, died February 2, 1919, from illness or other similar cause
James Hudgins Pvt, Canton, died April 29, 1919, from illness or other similar cause.
(With the exception of Baxter Franklin, these names were taken from a list of NC men who died in service during World War I, compiled by the NC Department of Cultural Resources and the Centennial Commission of the First World War. The list is not guaranteed to be full; if you know of others in Haywood who paid the final price in the service of their country during World War I and should be mentioned, contact Kathy Ross at [email protected])