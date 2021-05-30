Shocking video of the body of Covid patient being thrown into the river on the Balrampur surfaces of UP, reserved relatives





Balrampur: A shocking video has surfaced on social media where the lifeless body of a Covid patient is being dumped into a river in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. This video comes after thousands of dead bodies being dumped in Ganga received national and international attention. There were reports of shallow bodies being found buried on the banks of the Holy River. READ ALSO | UP: The dentist is stabbed by the patient who has a toothache after discussing during the waiting period The new incident took place in Balrampur district on 28 May. In the video, it can be seen that a couple of people who were driving from the place ended up seeing the testimony of the act after 2 men, one of them wearing a PPE bag, placed the body wrapped in orange cloth on the bridge over the Rapti River. While earlier there were doubts whether the dead body belonged to a Covid patient, Balrampur Chief Medical Officer BB Singh later confirmed that was indeed the case, relatives of the dead patient were trying to throw him into the river. The officer informed that the patient was hospitalized on May 25 and died on May 28. A case has been filed against the relatives and the body has been handed over to the family according to Covid protocol. Earlier, taking note of the shocking sightings reported near the Ganga River, CM Yogi Adityanath had requested that areas around all state rivers be patrolled by the water police of the State Disaster Response Force and the Provincial Armed Prosecutor’s Office. He had asked them to make sure the bodies were not thrown into the water under any circumstances, a government spokesman informed. Amid growing criticism of such incidents, CM Adityanath also instructed officials to seek help from religious leaders in raising awareness among people not to dump bodies in rivers.

