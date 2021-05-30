Google, updated Facebook website to reflect new grievance officer assigned under IT rules of India

The center has said the new rules have been created to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms and to provide users with a powerful grievance redressal forum.

Major digital companies like Google and Facebook have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers under the new social media rules that came into force recently.

According to government sources, major social media companies such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared details with the Ministry of IT at the request of the new digital rules, but Twitter is still not following the norms.

The new rules require important social media intermediaries – those with 50 other users – to appoint a grievance officer, a liaison officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel are required to be residents of India.

Industry sources said Facebook and WhatsApp have already shared their compliance report with the Ministry of Electronics and IT and that details of the newly appointed grievance officers are being updated to replace existing information on these platforms.

Google’s ‘Contact Us’ page shows details of Joe Grier as a contact person with an address from Mountain View, USA The page also contains details on the grievance redress mechanism for YouTube.

According to the rules, all intermediaries must publish prominently on their website, the application or both, the name of the grievance officer and his / her contact details, as well as the mechanism by which a user or a victim can make a complaint.

The grievance officer will have to receive the grievance within 24 hours and dismiss it within a period of 15 days from the date of its receipt; and receive and accept any orders, notices or instructions issued by the authorities.

Government sources on Friday said Twitter was not following the norms.

Twitter did not send details of the chief compliance officer to the IT Ministry and shared details of a lawyer working at a law firm as a contact nodes person and grievance officer, they added.

That’s when IT rules clearly require these designated officials of important social media platforms to be company employees and residents in India, they pointed out.

While Twitter did not respond to email inquiries about the issue, its website cites Dharmendra Chatur as the ‘Permanent Complaints Officer for India (Interim)’.

Google, Facebook and WhatsApp also did not respond to detailed email questions about staff appointments as required by the new IT rules.

Sources had previously said that in addition to Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, other important social media intermediaries such as Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have also shared details with the ministry as per the requirements of IT norms.

Under the new rules, social media companies will have to remove content flagged within 36 hours and remove content that is marked for nudity, pornography, etc. within 24 hours.

Failure to comply with the rules will result in these platforms losing their mediation status which provides them with immunity from liabilities on any third party data organized by them. In other words, they may be liable for criminal action in the event of a complaint.

After the new norms went into effect on May 26, the IT Ministry had heated up the heat on key social media companies, urging them to immediately report compliance and provide details of the three top officials appointed.

The new IT rules also require important social media intermediaries – providing services primarily in the nature of messaging – to enable the identification of the “first creator” of information that undermines India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.

Large platforms should also publish periodic compliance reports each month stating the details of complaints received and actions taken on them, and the number of specific communication links or pieces of information that the broker has removed or accessed follow-up access to each proactive monitoring using automated tools or other reasons.