International
Google, updated Facebook website to reflect new grievance officer assigned under IT rules of India
Major digital companies like Google and Facebook have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers under the new social media rules that came into force recently.
According to government sources, major social media companies such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared details with the Ministry of IT at the request of the new digital rules, but Twitter is still not following the norms.
The new rules require important social media intermediaries – those with 50 other users – to appoint a grievance officer, a liaison officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel are required to be residents of India.
Industry sources said Facebook and WhatsApp have already shared their compliance report with the Ministry of Electronics and IT and that details of the newly appointed grievance officers are being updated to replace existing information on these platforms.
Google’s ‘Contact Us’ page shows details of Joe Grier as a contact person with an address from Mountain View, USA The page also contains details on the grievance redress mechanism for YouTube.
According to the rules, all intermediaries must publish prominently on their website, the application or both, the name of the grievance officer and his / her contact details, as well as the mechanism by which a user or a victim can make a complaint.
The grievance officer will have to receive the grievance within 24 hours and dismiss it within a period of 15 days from the date of its receipt; and receive and accept any orders, notices or instructions issued by the authorities.
Government sources on Friday said Twitter was not following the norms.
Twitter did not send details of the chief compliance officer to the IT Ministry and shared details of a lawyer working at a law firm as a contact nodes person and grievance officer, they added.
That’s when IT rules clearly require these designated officials of important social media platforms to be company employees and residents in India, they pointed out.
While Twitter did not respond to email inquiries about the issue, its website cites Dharmendra Chatur as the ‘Permanent Complaints Officer for India (Interim)’.
Google, Facebook and WhatsApp also did not respond to detailed email questions about staff appointments as required by the new IT rules.
Sources had previously said that in addition to Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, other important social media intermediaries such as Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have also shared details with the ministry as per the requirements of IT norms.
Under the new rules, social media companies will have to remove content flagged within 36 hours and remove content that is marked for nudity, pornography, etc. within 24 hours.
The center has said the new rules have been created to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms and to provide users with a powerful grievance redressal forum.
Failure to comply with the rules will result in these platforms losing their mediation status which provides them with immunity from liabilities on any third party data organized by them. In other words, they may be liable for criminal action in the event of a complaint.
After the new norms went into effect on May 26, the IT Ministry had heated up the heat on key social media companies, urging them to immediately report compliance and provide details of the three top officials appointed.
The new IT rules also require important social media intermediaries – providing services primarily in the nature of messaging – to enable the identification of the “first creator” of information that undermines India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.
Large platforms should also publish periodic compliance reports each month stating the details of complaints received and actions taken on them, and the number of specific communication links or pieces of information that the broker has removed or accessed follow-up access to each proactive monitoring using automated tools or other reasons.
Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]