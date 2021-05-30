I do not need to apologize to Goans, says TN Minister of Finance





Tamil Nadu PTR Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Sunday said there was no need for him to apologize to the Goans as requested by Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho stating that he had only upheld the rights of the States at the last meeting of the 43- of the GST Council. Mr Godinho had claimed that Mr Thiagarajan had asked the virtual meeting to close after he cast his ballot. He claimed that Mr Thiagarajans’s issue was that since he comes from a large state, he should have a bigger vote. Denying all allegations, Finance Minister Tamil Nadu said he was clear in his position that the One State-One Vote of the GST Council was fundamentally unfair and he always believed in a truly federal model of government. Every statement I made throughout the meeting was fully in line with these two principles, he said. Mr Thiagarajan claimed that the Goa Minister was vocal and repeatedly opposed to lowering the GST for COVID-19-related medicines and vaccines from 5% to 0% for humanitarian reasons. In any case, I do not need to apologize to the people of Goa because I have done you no harm. I have strongly supported the rights of the governments of your State. I do not ask or expect any thanks for this, as my position was dictated by my principles of strengthening the rights of States and federalism with extended devolution, he said in the Declaration of the People of Goa. He said there was no agenda item on the GST Council regarding Goa’s intention to impose any interruptions. I just could not have voted at all for an agenda item that did not exist, let alone vote against it! Godinho tallet Mocking Mr. Godinho, z. Thiagarajan remarked, I also accuse the Goa CM of committing a violation against the citizens of Goa and the GST Council, appointing him [Mr. Godinho] to represent your beautiful State. Finally, I sincerely urge BJP, even beyond the political divide, to impose some minimum quality controls on its MLA Procurement procedures. If he had done so, Goa, and the nation would have saved a lot of pain. Statements of Mr. Godinhos at the meeting, Mr. Ryan claimed, they were very repetitive, mostly empty, superficial, mostly redundant to others, supercilious, and with contributions from the Minister from Uttar Pradesh. The Tamil Nadu government has always been for the rights of States and a truly federal model of government that shifted powers from the Union government to the lowest practical level, he reiterated.

