Mob chief: Turkey diverted aid to Turkmen to Nusra-linked extremists

In the latest scandal in Turkey, the country’s leadership is accused of plotting with a pro-government paramilitary force to divert aid to the Turkish minority in Syria to al-Qaeda-linked extremist groups and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The revelations came in the eighth video that Sedat Peker, the famous crime boss and fugitive, has released, cracking down on the government for corruption and failures.

The story of how Peker, who has been described as an ultra-nationalist and previously close to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, had fallen out with the regime is complex. This is one of the many cases when the ruling party’s search for absolute power in Turkey has alienated many of those who were once close to it. Understanding what is happening in modern Turkey means looking at how a political party was able to achieve absolute power and then worked to remove a series of “enemies” in a Stalin-like purge of Turkish society.

The AK Party began targeting secular and left-wing protesters. After suppressing the Gezi Park demonstrations, the party aimed to destroy the Kurdish opposition HDP, using two elections in 2015 to provoke an end to the ceasefire with PKK militants. A war broke out, fueled by Turkey’s growing nationalism and Islamic movements. During the war, Turkey empowered ISIS in Syria, returned to the US, bought Russian S-400s, and began supporting Syrian rebel groups with the right tendency to co-opt them as part of Turkey’s expansion into Syria. This started with the invasions in 2016 near Jarabulus and then more in 2017 in Idlib and Afrin in 2018 where 170,000 Kurds were expelled. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The Turkish regime used a coup attempt in 2016 to purge some 200,000 people, taking control of the judiciary, academics and other sections of society. Independent and critical media were shut down and Turkey became the largest prison for journalists. Massive trials of political opponents began, with HDP members jailed, 60 mayors fired, generals accused of various conspiracies, police purges, and LGBT students and activists calling them terrorists. The state also went after a group affiliated with a foreign cleric named Gulen and invented a mythical “FETO terrorist group” that it said was affiliated with it. Adnan Oktar, who ran a television station and was a reputable cult leader, was also jailed by the regime, despite ties to reputation in previous years.

Now, after all this, it seems that the regime has also turned to its supporters, some of whom are accused of being criminals and mafia bosses. Peker was previously known as a “Turkish mafia boss” with links to higher levels. Kurdistan 24 said in 2017 that “Peker has developed closer ties with the government in recent years. In June 2015, the gang leader was photographed talking and shaking hands with Erdogan at the wedding in Istanbul of an infamous pro-government social media troll who had posted a photo of a butcher butcher as “the best way to communicate” Kurdish rebels ”

Things started to change earlier this year and Peker started making videos in which he vowed to uncover state corruption and other relationships. The revelations have included stories of drug trafficking directly linked to government tops. On May 23, a report noted that “in a new YouTube video, the mafia boss in a self-imposed exile has continued to make accusations against people close to the government. Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s son is at the center In his videos last week, Peker took over the Interior Ministry.BBC noted that “on Sunday, May 23, Turkish police arrested Sedat Peker Atilla’s brother in Mugla province, on the Aegean coast, after Sedat claimed he had sent Atilla to assassinate Turkish Cypriot journalist Kutlu Adali in 1996. Adali was shot dead in Cyprus, but his killers were never identified.According to Sedat Peker, the attack in Adali was ordered by the former minister “He also claimed that Mr Agar was involved in the 1993 assassination of Ugur Mumcu, another prominent journalist. Mumcu, an investigative journalist for Cumhuriyet every day, was killed by a car bomb.”

In the latest video on Sunday (May 30th), Peker made allegations “in connection with weapons sent to Syria and illegal trade conducted on the Syrian border,” according to various accounts in Turkey. He said those around Erdogan had deceived the president. “I was there when you had no power. They had no power. I did not expect applause, I was not in the foreground. I did everything I could. We will talk together in the next video,” he said.

Peker referred to Qatar and Azerbaijan in his videos, according to a transcript on Sol TV in Turkish. Turkey has sent troops to Qatar to support the Emirate and is a close ally of Doha. Turkey also sent Syrian mercenaries to support Baku in a war against Armenia. Peker referred to a “military unit” in Qatar and “sub-enterprises” in Azerbaijan. He also mentioned a “ship carrying goods to Israel” and Qatari money for “Palestine”. It was not clear exactly what this connection was about.

He also talked about Syria in his latest video. He said the weapons and military supplies sent to the Turkmen in Syria were given to Al Nusra. This is a group that was linked to Al Qaeda in Syria and is now called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and controls Idlib in Syria. Turkey has worked with the group in the past, but claims it is more divided than the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels called TFSA, a group that Turkey openly supports. Peker blamed a paramilitary contracting company called SADAT that is close to the ruling Turkish party for diverting aid sent by Peker to Syria. He also cited the illicit trade and the illicit oil trade, which he called a man associated with the presidency to deal with.

Peker talked about the aid columns he had sent and arranged for Syria. As a nationalist, he supported the Turkmen minority in Syria. While helping to get goods for the convoys, he said they had been diverted. Peker claimed that trade with Syria was carried out through Al Nusra and the Berat Albayrak-led team, “Where is the money going from trade?” He asked.

Packer implied that Turkey had mishandled its role in Syria because well-intentioned support had been diverted or corrupted. He spoke of trade and economic opportunities that have also been diverted. He linked this to a controversy in 2014 when Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) trucks were stopped near the Turkish-Syrian border, revealing that Turkey was supplying weapons to Syria. Peker said he was asked to help in Turkmen and he brought funding for trucks for them. “Something happened in my mind after the MIT trucks were seized. We are there to raise the feelings of the society and to help our brothers there, for the Turkmen, for the clothes, but there was a lot, for all the fighters there. From radios to drones to armored vests, there are trucks [full of the material we sent]. We thought about this project, we carried it to ours [government] vice [minister] friend, and he also forwarded it to the places he should forward. Then they said, we will give you extra trucks, along with your trucks … They sent weapons between our trucks through SADAT. “It seems that SADAT, linked to the government, was able to take control of this cross-border trade and divert vehicles to Nusra, which became HTS. The Sol TV article claimed ‘they sent weapons, Al Nusra vehicles’.” I buy them all with my own money … it goes in my name, there is no transaction, there is no registration, there is a direct transition.Then when I started sending a large amount of Mitsubishi vehicles, they asked me, can I give it to us, I said okay. ‘”

What happened to the vehicles? “Our Turkmen friends said they were Al Nusra. Allahu Allah … Our other friends also say that these departures are going to Al Nusra. Yes. “They sent him… but I did not send him from the SADAT members.” Peker said it was time to open the pandora’s box. “Now, do you know what you have to do to do business in Syria?” He mentioned various names of people associated with the government. “I am not talking about such a business, large crude oil, illegal, tea, sugar, aluminum, copper, used vehicles. Billions of dollars in money. Who gave the money for the Syrian war? State. Who was martyred? I will now describe the trade that takes place there Af. Once you get approval from there, it exists [business] group … the whole hierarchy is there. Following their approval, Al Nusra has the head of the economy. ”

The implication is that while the government supported the Syrian rebels, its large economy diverted to work with extremists in Syria, and these corrupt funds never returned it to the Turkish state, but shifted. They even stole from the mafia, thus corrupting some of the state authorities. “Should we enter Syria? Enter Stay. Stay, but why money never comes to the state, money is still going there. But there is a trade, big money is made. “Crude oil, copper, aluminum,” said Packer. “In the last four years, there are so many large units, institutions and organizations in this country, all of them have passed to this company.” He accused the Interior Minister of knowing about it. He then referred to five or ten families that won tenders in Libya after the government sent Syrian mercenaries there in 2019 and 2020. “I had an interesting incident. It is very important to be in Libya, [the deal is called the] Blue Homeland. The article then refers to Tripoli-based Libyan leader Fayez Sarraj, who approved of the Turkish role in Libya.

News and details about Ankara’s role in Libya and support for extremists have returned over the years. In 2017, Hurriyet noted that HTS forces had escorted a Turkish convoy to Idlib. The eyebrows that one writer pointed out should be raised: “The reason why is because Tahrir al-Sham is a Salafist network that was formed in early 2017 uniting a number of Syrian groups including al-Nusra, which has been labeled a terrorist organization. “Nusra is a group that was formed as a Syrian branch of al-Qaeda with Afghan roots. However, Nusra severed ties with al-Qaeda in 2016.” Now we know that the real story can be much deeper, Ankara not only benefited from the illegal trade when ISIS ruled part of Syria but continued to do evil in Syria behind the Euphrates Shield.This turned northern Syria into a breeding ground for extremists and supplied and aided extremists, making them dependent and empowered rebels HTS That Turkey did this through companies set up by those close to the regime, and through private military contractors diverting aid, even aid sent by mafia bosses with reputation, shows the regime’s confusion, criminality and profit from Syria’s suffering while inciting extremist groups.