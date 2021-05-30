More speed for freight trains! Trains at DFC run faster than Rajdhani at 99.3 km / h





In the pre-Covid era, freight trains on the rail network ran at an average speed of 24 km / h. Freight trains moving in the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) are now operating at a higher speed than Rajdhani. On Saturday, a freight train hit a top speed of 99.3 km / h, the PTI news agency reported. To point out that Rajdhani (a passenger train) comes under one of the top three high-speed trains. Usually, freight trains move at a slower speed when compared to Rajdhani or Shatabdi, however, now freight trains are reaching high speeds. Rajdhani runs at an average speed of 80 km / h on the railway network. The high speed of this freight train was recorded in the 331 km section of Khurja-New Bhaupur of the Eastern Dedicated Transport Corridor (EDFC). This corridor started operations last year on December 29th. Another 306km section of the corridor between Rewar and Madar was also opened on 7 January in the Western Dedicated Transport Corridor (WDFC). These corridors allow freight trains to run smoothly. So far, about 4,000 trains have moved in these corridors with about 3,000 trains operating in EDFC. Citing an official, the report noted that some trains moving in these sections / corridors have reached an average speed of 99.40 kmph in the EDFC while the average speed was recorded at 89.50 kmph in the WDFC. The official claimed that these speeds could easily be compared to any of the postal high-speed trains. About 3,077 trains running on the EDFC have been fast with top speeds reached at 97.85km / h by Saturday. It was an empty train going on its way to load coal when it reached a speed of 99.30 km / h and the journey of over 300 km ended in just three hours and twenty minutes. It should be noted that in these dedicated corridors, the restrictions are much less and this has allowed trains to reach such high speeds. In other Indian Railway corridors, many restrictions are prevalent leading to blockages and loss of time of up to 10 minutes per 100 km, the report said. But in the last year since the Covid-19 pandemic has affected passenger train traffic, freight trains have gained momentum. Even on regular rails, their average speed has seen a jump of about 60 percent. In the pre-Covid era, freight trains on the rail network ran at an average speed of 24 km / h. With congestion and lower passenger trains, freight trains in some areas have managed to double their speed. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







