Bihar to provide Rs 1,500 per month for orphans from Covid





Orphaned girls will be admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, said Nitish Kumar (File) Patna: Children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 will be insured Rs 1,500 per month under Bal Sahayata Yojna until they reach the age of 18, Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar announced today in a series of tweets, adding that such children will sheltered. in a child care center. “Those children who have lost both parents to Covid, or at least one parent who has lost the virus, will be given Rs 1,500 per month by the state until they reach the age of 18,” said Nitish Kumar. “Such children will be cared for in a child care center. Orphaned girls will be admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya,” the prime minister said in another tweet. Most states have undertaken to provide such children by announcing free education, financial assistance, among other measures. Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, among others have announced relief measures for such children. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court instructed states to identify children who were orphaned due to the pandemic or otherwise and take steps to address their basic needs. The high court urged authorities to take care of needs such as food, shelter and clothing “without waiting for an official order from this court”. Last night, the center said the family pension would be given to dependents of those who died due to COVID-19. The children will be helped to get an education loan for higher education and PM-CARES will pay the loan interest, the center said. At least 577 children across the country were orphaned by COVID-19 from April 1 to May 25 alone, according to Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Iran, who cited reports from Union states and territories. India has lost over three lakh people from the pandemic, a large number of them during the second deadly wave of infections that started earlier this year.

