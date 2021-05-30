Emergency declared as New Zealand floods threaten thousands of homes

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand authorities declared a state of emergency in Canterbury province on Sunday after the region was hit by torrential rain that could force thousands of people to flee their homes.

Interim Emergency Management Minister Chris Faafoi, who visited the most affected southern parts of the area, said about 3,000 homes were at risk and the military was mobilized to assist in evacuations if needed.

“It will rain until at least tomorrow. “It will be difficult and the authorities will look at those river levels tonight,” Faafoi said.

The New Zealand Meteorological Service has issued a rare “red” warning for the area, with up to 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain expected to fall inland.

In coastal Christchurch, the main town in Canterbury, forecasters expected it to fall about 100 mm, well above the total monthly average for May.

Canterbury Civil Defense emergency management team controller Neville Reilly told the New Zealand Herald that the state of emergency was declared because authorities were unable to take the risk.

“There are a lot of unforeseen plans so that if something dirty has to happen, we are able to get people out and give them somewhere to go,” he said.

“Actually we’re just holding our breath during the day.”

Neil Brown, the mayor of Ashburton, said about 4,000 people in the city could be forced to evacuate if the Ashburton River breaks its banks.





