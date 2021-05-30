Macron threatens to withdraw French troops from Mali

New York Times

Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead at her computer camera and began presenting the case to the judge. She referred to the transcripts, emails and policies she had drawn from the Alpine High School student handbook. The school, she claimed, had made mistakes in calculating the grade point average: The classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won the Lincoln-Douglas debate tour and, in her first year, was a member of the mock test team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18 years old, and she graduated from solitary public high school in the small West Texas Alpine town just a week ago, which was why she was on trial to start. This serves to prove that regardless of the outcome of the GPA competition, and no matter how many times we had school to recalculate the GPA, Sullivan told the judge during a hearing Friday the Alpine Independent School District would do sure i might never become a valedictorian, even if i did. School officials said she was ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take her case. A firm in Dallas told her she would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $ 75,000 much more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for a restraining order and represented herself in Texas District Court 394. She believed that her GPA, in fact, could be higher than one or both students before her, making her worthy of the salutatorian or even valedictorian title. She and her parents had protested about her degree over the past month and she claimed the school deliberately did not invite her to an awards event where senior students were honored. The school district has said it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan was still ranked third. In a statement Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations made by Sullivan, saying the district was not free to discuss an individual student. Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit, the statement said, “We take the concerns of students and parents very seriously and will continue to address the concerns of students.” It is not at all unheard of for disputes over key seats in graduate classes to escalate into litigation. Competing for such ratings can be a tough, even relentless, game with lots of zeros. And in the struggle to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just the rights of bragging. In Texas, high school seniors can get free tuition for their first year at public institutions within the state. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from the Alps, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a problem on school boards. One of the students with professional legal representation filed a restraining order and sought a restraining order to block Pecos High School from appointing its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to leave the case. But she refused. She received advice and notes from the family on the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer read it and helped her adjust the language. We are not even close to lawyers, Sullivan said. In the Alpine, a town of approximately 6,000 people in Texas Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would get it. There are other ways to spend them last summer in front of the college. (She plans to attend Charleston College in South Carolina and specialize in biophysics in order to get into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her determination. Sell ​​is already going to college, she already has scholarships, said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is an old friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. She has worked really hard on this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall into the hitting order. Children need to show their work, Todd added. Why should the school not show their work? She said she offered some advice to Sullivan before she heard: Be yourself. Be respectful. Do not let the other party take you out of the game. Sullivan admitted some nervousness before the hearing, especially after recordings by school district attorneys that cited a number of legal precedents and were filled with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was safe. I have all the evidence, she said. I have all the facts. And no one knows as well as I do. All kinds of cases are in the District Court 394, whose jurisdiction covers five counties of approximately equivalent size with the nine smallest states of the country together. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings and now a fight for high school promotion. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for getting the court mixture in step. His courtroom had a viral fame in February when a video of a lawyer trapped behind a filter made it look like a fuzzy white kitten at a Zoom boomerang hearing around the internet. (I’m not a cat, said the lawyer.) Ferguson found humor in it. He added a reference to the impossible episode on the courts’ website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote court hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for the audio complications, Ferguson replied, You are not a cat, so you are one step ahead! With Sullivan, he was patient and explained the procedure in a way that he would not need a professional. When she asked a very broad question, he encouraged her to narrow the field. (He often presides over high school mock trials, including the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, an attorney representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district grievance process. We do not think the court has jurisdiction over this issue, she said, and all parties should be dismissed. She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, claiming it was gossip or questioning the significance of the case. In some cases, Ferguson agreed. All right, Mrs. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your claim? Tha Ferguson. You carry the burden here for this temporary order. Sullivan raised her case. It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career, she said of her final minutes, so his already irreparable damage has been done. She wanted an independent audit of the honors graduates’ grades. She did not receive it on Friday. Ferguson decided that the dispute should go through the school district grievance process. Still, the case is not closed. If she was not happy with the result, the judge told her she could go back to court. This article first appeared in The New York Times. 2021 New York Times Company