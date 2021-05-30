Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addresses nation on S’pore plans to keep Covid-19 under control Monday at 4pm, Politics News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country’s approach to treating Covid-19 in a broadcast Monday (May 31st) at 4 p.m.

Mr Lee announced his address in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The number of new community cases has stabilized over the past two weeks. Our tightening measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working. Thank you for staying home and following the instructions,” he said.

“Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control as it progressively reopens. Solution: testing, contact tracking and vaccination, all faster, and more. Also: What will be the new normal be like? “

Check out his speech live on The Straits Times website, Facebook page AND YouTube page. It will also be available on Mr. Lee’s Facebook page or Mediacorp channels.

Mr Lee’s post comes amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which has since stabilized.

The increase in cases has seen Singapore impose its stricter restraint on social gatherings and public activities since the break-up period in recent years.

Dinner in restaurants and shopping malls is no longer allowed and gatherings should be limited to two people, among other measures placed under the current phase two (added alarm).

Employers are also required to make work from home a pre-arranged arrangement.

The restrictions, effective from May 16, will be in effect until at least June 13.

This period of increased alertness was triggered by a growing peak of infections that were partly supplied by more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Prior to the recent increase, Singapore recorded few or no Covid-19 infections transmitted locally for months.

But cases began to rise in late April, with rapidly growing groups appearing in places such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport, underscoring how easily the virus could be revived.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, containing 19 domestically transmitted and six imported. Of the local community cases, six are currently unrelated to previous cases.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 in all-time Singapore to 62,028.

The deteriorating Covid-19 situation came as Singapore was preparing to open up its economy further and host events such as the annual defense and security summit of the Shangri-La Dialogue in June and the World Economic Forum in August. Both events have been canceled.

Singapore has also withdrawn as host of two AFC Cup group football matches, and a travel bubble with Hong Kong has been pushed.

Last Friday, the Government announced a $ 800 million package of support measures to help companies and individuals move through this period, including increased pay subsidies under the Job Support Scheme and rental incentives.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force at Covid-19, said, announcing the support measures, that the recent restrictions have had an effect on controlling the spread of the virus and that he did not wait to new restrictions are introduced.