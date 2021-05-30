The Israeli bloc of ‘change’ intensifies efforts to oust Netanyahu

Jerusalem (AFP)

Israeli politicians were closer to forming a coalition Sunday that would end the era of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s tallest leader.

Politicians opposed to Netanyahu were in intensive talks ahead of schedule Wednesday night, as a ceasefire was maintained following the recent deadly military conflict with the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu, 71, who faces trial for fraud, bribery and breach of trust he denies, has held power during a period of political unrest that saw four elections in less than two years.

Following a never-ending March vote in which Netanyahu’s Likud party won more seats but still failed to form a government, former TV presenter Yair Lapid is now trying to build a rival coalition.

Lapid, a center, is seeking to form a diverse alliance that the Israeli media has called a “change” bloc, which would include nationalist politician Naftali Bennett as well as Arab-Israeli lawmakers.

In his determination to overthrow the hawkish prime minister, Lapid has offered to share power and let Bennett serve his first term in a rotating prime minister.

Netanyahu, in office for 12 consecutive years after an earlier three-year term, tried to stay in power on Sunday by offering his last-ditch deal to share power to several former allies, including Bennett.

Lapid’s new possible government will also include Benny Gantz’s central Blue and White party and his ally Gideon Saar’s New Hope party. Avigdor Lieberman’s party, Yisrael Beitenu, as well as Labor and the Dovish Meretz party will also join the coalition.

But it would need the support of lawyers for Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories as well as Israeli Arab lawmakers of Palestinian descent – a weak arrangement that would still require a confirmation vote.

– ‘Desperate position’ –

Intense talks follow weeks of escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, including a deadly 11-day exchange of rocket fire from Gaza and devastating Israeli airstrikes.

The May 10 war with Hamas, as well as tensions in the occupied West Bank and mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel, initially seemed to leave Netanyahu more likely to retain power.

But political scientist Gayil Talshir at the Hebrew University told AFP on Sunday that Israel was now “closer than ever” to a coalition of change, adding that “Netanyahu is in a desperate position”.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won 30 seats in the March elections but failed to form a governing coalition after his far-right partners refused to sit down with Arab factions or get their support.

Lapid, whose party won 17 seats in the 120-seat parliament, was then given four weeks to form a government.

Netanyahu had previously pushed for another round of elections, which would be the fifth since April 2019.

“Now that he sees that a change coalition can be announced this evening or tomorrow, he must move forward with a more serious deal,” Talshir told AFP.

Netanyahu was reportedly offering his rotation deal to Bennett and Saar. But Saar objected to this on Twitter, writing that “our attitude and commitment was and remains: replacing the Netanyahu regime.”

Netanyahu in a subsequent video urged Saar and Bennett to “come now, immediately” to meet him and join a three-way rotating government, warning that “we are at a crucial moment for security , the character and future of the state of Israel “.

– Obstacles –

Lapid’s “change” coalition also faced some obstacles.

Some right-wing lawmakers oppose a partnership with Arab politicians representing a 20 percent minority of Israeli citizens.

The recent conflict in Gaza sparked inter-communal clashes between Jewish and Arab Israelis in many cities.

At least one of Yamina’s seven members, Amichai Chikli, told Israeli public radio that he would “absolutely vote” against the new government.

Arab politicians are also divided over joining a Bennett-led government that backs the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians hope to create a future state.

Lawmakers from the six-nation Arab-led Joint List said they would be in favor of a Lapid government, but did not support the one headed by Bennett.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of the four-nation conservative Islamic party Raam, has said he may not join the coalition but will potentially support it, with the aim of improving conditions for the Arab community.

Even with the support of an Arab party, a new coalition in Israel is unlikely to change the years of construction of Israeli settlements under Netanyahu in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

A new coalition was also not expected to reach an agreement soon to end the long-running enmity with Hamas in Gaza.

Mossi Raz, a lawmaker with the Dovish Meretz party, told Israeli public radio that “a change of government will do many good things. I’m not sure a peace deal will be one of them.”

