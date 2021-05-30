Deaths from COVID-19, positivity rate in West Bengal less than first wave, claims Mamata Banerjee-India News, Firstpost





Stating that the West Bengal government has been able to vaccinate over 1.40 crore citizens, Mamata said the state is leading inoculation efforts in the country

Image of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee. ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the average death rate due to COVID-19 and the degree of positivity was now much less than they were during the first wave of the pandemic last year. Stating that the West Bengal government has been able to vaccinate over 1.40 crore citizens, it claimed that the state is in “No. 1 position” in the country in terms of inoculation of people. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here “The good news for us is that the positivity rate has dropped from 33 per cent to 18 per cent and has only been made possible because people adhere to strict restrictions,” she told reporters at the secretariat. “The average death rate during the second consecutive wave is about 0.56 percent, much less than the figure of 1.67 percent during the first wave,” she said. Regarding the inoculation of people, Banerjee said that if the Center provides the state with three doses of vaccine as required by it, one vaccine will be given to the private sector and the health department will use the rest to vaccinate people under 18 years of age. . “If we can use these two vaccines, I believe we will be able to cover 80 percent of the population under the age of 18,” she said. Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 11,514 fresh on Saturday COVID-19 cases bringing the number to 13,54,956, said the bulletin issued by the state health department. The number rose to 15,268 as 148 more people contracted the disease, he said. A total of 18,774 recoveries were recorded in West Bengal during the day, improving the discharge rate to 91.32 percent. So far, 12,37,290 people have recovered from the disease. Therefore, the number of active cases dropped to 1,02,398. Of the 148 deaths, 70 were due to interactions, where COVID-19 it was random. The town recorded 44 new casualties while the North 24 Parganas district reported 36 deaths. The remaining victims were registered in several other districts of the state. New positive cases included 2441 from North 24 Parganas 1,735 from Kolkata. As of Friday, 63,518 samples were tested coronavirus in West Bengal, bringing the total number of such examinations to 1,23,01,819, the bulletin said. A total of 2,67,010 people were vaccinated in the state on Saturday.

