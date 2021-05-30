Sri Lanka launches investigation after burning ship pollutes beaches | News from Sri Lanka





Colombo says a criminal investigation has been launched after the ship shielded the country’s coast with microplastics.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation Sunday into a massive container ship fire that has engulfed the coast of island countries with plastic pollution causing perhaps one of the worst maritime disasters in history. Tons of microplastic granules have flooded the famous beaches of South Asian countries in Negombo, a popular tourist destination, forcing a fishing ban and fueling fears of ecological damage. The MV X-Press Pearl recorded in Singapore is burning on the horizon for 11 days after a fire broke out as it was heading towards Colombo from the Indian state of Gujarat. The 25-member crew, who have already been evacuated from the ship, will be questioned on Monday after a complaint was filed by the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority, police said. Last week, authorities said they believed the fire was caused by a leak of nitric acid of which the crew had been aware since May 11th. The captain and crew were in quarantine, but health authorities have told us we can interrogate them from tomorrow, Ajith Rohana, a police spokeswoman, told AFP. We have already sent samples of polluted seawater and waste incinerated from the ship for a forensic report. Sri Lankan Air Force personnel remove shore-washed debris from container ship registered in Singapore MV X-Press Pearl on a beach in Colombo [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP] Authorities and operators of the container ship say the fire continued to burn, although it was brought under control. The shipowners, X-Press Feeders, said the hull remained intact and there was no damage to its fuel tanks. Most of the ship’s cargo, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, lubricants and other chemicals, appears to have been destroyed in the fire, according to officials. The Sri Lankan Maritime Protection Authority (MEPA) said the plastic debris from the burning ship had probably caused the worst beach pollution in our history and warned it could cause years of ecological damage. Fishermen are stopped off the coast 80 kilometers (50 miles) where the pellets are washed. Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the government will compensate fishermen for their expected losses. At least 4,500 fishermen were affected at the fishing and resort resort of Negombo, officials from the Roman Catholic Church in the area said on Saturday as they prayed for financial help. Priest Sujeewa Athukorale told AFP on Saturday that he was also afraid of reduced demand for seafood from the area due to fears of pollution.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos