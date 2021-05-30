The boy died in Ulley Reservoir trying to save his friend even though he could not swim



Tragic Sam Haycock (pictured) died trying to save his friend even though he could not swim (Photo: MEN Media)

A 16-year-old boy who died in a tank had been thrown to rescue his friend, despite not being able to swim.

According to a family friend, Sam Haycock did not hesitate to dive into Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham after his schoolmate, also 16, got into trouble in the water.

I said Theresa Glenn Yorkshire directly as the teenager had just finished his last day of high school when he headed to the area with a group of friends.

Ms Glenn said: There were three boys including Sam who jumped up and tried to save his friend.

It is typical for him, he and his mom would do anything for anyone who needed help.

Undoubtedly, they are absolutely concerned about what has happened other than Gaynor [the boys mother] is proud of what she tried to do and will appreciate that detail for the rest of her life.

It was his last day at Oakwood High School and they told each other to love him as he left their home in East Dene.

It was completely out of character for him as he was a 16 year old boy!



It was typical for Sam Haycock, who could not swim, jump to save his friend, said a family friend



Sam Haycock, who died in a Rotherham reservoir on Friday, with his mother Gaynor (Photo: MEN)

She told him to go back at 4pm and did not know where he was when he disappeared, but police surrounded him very quickly to inform them of what had happened and Simon identified his son.

I have known Sam since he was four years old and he was a brazen chappie with lots of friends. He just wanted to be liked and we will never forget him.

Mrs. Glenn has created a GoFundMe with parental permission to help raise funds.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called in for concerns about a teenage boy in the tank around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police cordoned off the area and locals were asked to stay clean as fire crews and rescue boat crews joined the search effort.



Police were called to concerns about a teenage boy in the tank around 3pm (Photo: MEN)



Police and firefighters arrive at the Ulley Reservoir on Friday before Sam Haycock’s body was found by a diving team (Photo: Yorkshire Live / MEN)

A diver was seen entering the water in the tank before police announced that a body had been found.

On her GoFundMe profile, Ms. Glenn wrote: A good friend of mine tragically lost her son today.

I have decided this GoFundMe up to show how we as a community and I as a friend will support you all during this sad time.

I have known Sam since at least five years old. The first smile I got from him was when I got him a PG Tips monkey he had wanted for centuries.

He loved me from that time onwards So many tears and smiles flow today. Let us show this local family love and support during these difficult days. You will miss saying, Sam. RIP handsome boy.

