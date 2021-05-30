



There are currently three vaccines approved for use in the UAE, but can you mix matches? Vaccines currently approved for use in the UAE are Pfizer / BioNTech, Sputnik V and Sinopharm. Although currently only Pfizer and Sinopharm are available at vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi residents in the UAE have benefited from the speed and efficiency with which authorities were able to receive and mobilize vaccines, with location located in or near , topped most Covid-19 vaccine rankings. To date (May 30, 2021) a total of 12,756,630 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country. This is over one per head, and closing the double dose figure for all those eligible to receive strokes (excluding those under 12, those with suppressed immune systems, etc.). Can I get another type of vaccine after I have already been vaccinated? With the fact that there are three different strokes available, it’s natural ‘what if?’ thoughts turn to ‘doubled’ defense. Would it be helpful, wise or even safe to get a vaccine from two different manufacturers? What does the research say? What do the authorities think? The short answer to most safety questions is ‘we just don’t know yet’ – in principle, collecting antibodies as if they were endless stones is probably not the worst idea. However these strokes have only existed for the last 6 months, there is no long term research on any aspect of their effectiveness, much less widespread studies of what happens when you treat your vaccine card just like a child treats a Pic ‘n’ bag Mix. What do the authorities say about getting vaccines from two different manufacturers? With little research available, what may be the marginal gains from adoption, and due to limited global supply – most authorities around the world are currently choosing to err on the side of caution – advocating adhering to one manufacturer . And the UAE certainly falls under that category. The global pandemic is undoubtedly an ongoing issue, with emerging fronts and new challenges emerging without warning. In situations like this, the best policy is a streamlined policy, adapting rules, regulations and recommendations in light of new evidence and new events. And if suggestions for multi-strokes change, we’ll make sure to let you know. Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) MOHAP website there are a number of helpful FAQ answers that include an answer to the question ‘Is it safe to get more than one type of vaccine – 19?’ The answer given is ‘No, it is not safe to take different types of Covid – 19 vaccines’. National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) Like MOHAP, the FAQ section of Covoid-19 on the NCEMA website states that it is not safe to get more than one type of Covid vaccine. Dubai Health Authority (DHA) We telephoned the DHA to find out if they were receiving appointments for Pfizer from those who had already been sued by the Sinopharm vaccine (and vice versa). They responded with a confirmation that it is currently not allowed. Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) SEHA also said that for now, they are advising people not to mix Pfizer with Sinopharm. Images: Getty

