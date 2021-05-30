Man wanted for extortion, woman arrested after dramatic pursuit in Mumbai





A man accused of extortion and his wife were dramatically arrested in separate incidents as the two were trying to escape the clutches of police in Mumbai, an official said Sunday. As the accused, Santoshkumar Rampratap Singh alias Bablu Thakur, was killed by a car after a chase Thursday, his wife Rita Singh was apprehended after she was thrown in front of a moving train at Dadar Railway Station on Friday, he said. On Thursday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dadar received a notice that Thakur, who was wanted for extortion, robbery, criminal conspiracy and other offenses, would meet a person near the Govandi suburb and planned to leave the city through a toll booth. in neighboring Thane, he said. Therefore, the police set a trap, but while Thakur saw the police, he tried to escape in a car. Two policemen on a motorcycle followed him and also warned their counterparts at various ‘nakabandi’ (roadblocks) points, the official said. As his car approached the Anand Nagar toll booth in Thane, the bicycle-born cops broke the windows of his car and grabbed him. Thakur was then brought to Dadar GRP and arrested, the official said. Earlier, as part of an investigation into the case, police had called his wife many times, but she always gave an excuse. After Thakur was arrested, police wanted to interrogate her, but she was not found at the specified address, he said. Based on intelligence contributions, police arrested him in Juinagar in neighboring Navi Mumbai on Friday. After she was brought to Dadar GRP, she handed the leaflet to the police and in a desperate attempt to escape, she was thrown in front of a train tied to Thana on platform no. 4 of the station, the official said. The motorcyclist slowed the train and stopped it at the right time, he said. Assistant police inspector Arjun Ghanvat then jumped on the rails and pulled the woman up onto the platform, the official said. The woman, who received minor injuries, was hospitalized, he said. The official said both Thakur and his wife were said to have indulged in criminal activities such as extortion and robbery. “We have learned that they had made large sums of money from such activities. More than 20 cases have been registered so far against Thakur. After their arrest, both are currently in police custody until June 1. Further investigation is is taking place in connection with the matter, “the official said.

