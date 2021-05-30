Jerusalem remains a spark for conflict after the recent war in Gaza

In a city where the streets bear the names of biblical prophets, what is foretold is almost always an echo of the past. Every conflict, including the recently concluded one between Israel and the Palestinian militants, reads like an ancient passage from a clothed and troubled book.

And Jerusalem, as always, is at the heart of the stories.

The alleys are narrow, tragedies abound. The prayers of one faith are mixed with those of another faith. The hot desert air warms the cold stone walls. Today’s battles have new voices, but there is a known hostility to the future of the city where Jesus once walked, where black-clad Orthodox Jews sway in worship at the Western Wall, and the muezzin’s call moves over pegs and roofs.

With its disputed sanctuary essence, Jerusalem was the symbolic stone of the 11-day round of bloodshed this month between the Israeli army and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Moving forward, the city remains the emotional center of gravity in the ongoing war.

The latest armed confrontation, which cost more than 260 Palestinian lives and 12 on the Israeli side, ended with a May 21 ceasefire. The ceasefire has been maintained so far. But rival ties to the city are elusive treasure, claimed by both sides as their capital will almost certainly ignite another battle.

Everything about the conflict can be found in Jerusalem, said Menachem Klein, an Israeli scholar who has written about the historical interplay of Jewish and Palestinian life in the city.

The Palestinians and their supporters attribute the recent outbreak of fighting largely to a joint push by increasingly courageous Jewish settlers, backed by the legal mechanisms and weight of the Israeli state, to change the demographics of Jerusalem a process they compare it to an ever-shifting belt buckle.

Mood is essential in the Palestinian war and Jerusalem is a microcosm of that, said Tareq Baconi, a researcher with the International Crisis Group.

My goal is one: to bring the Jews back to the Jewish homeland and the Jewish capital, said Aryeh King, the vice-president of Jerusalem and a prominent leader of the settlers. Anyone else is welcome to live in the city, he said as long as they accept that this is our holy place.

In a push for years playing every day, groups of residents are setting up their points in overcrowded neighborhoods, mostly Palestinian like Silwan, located in a steep valley southeast of the Old Town and Sheikh Jarrah, a distance of short north of the Old Walls, where the subsequent expulsion of Palestinian families helped fuel the fighting that erupted on 10 May.

In both neighborhoods, Jewish newcomers raise giant Israeli flags over fortified buildings just meters from Palestinian neighbors. Ugly clashes erupt routinely, with Israeli police intervening, often by force, on behalf of the settlers. At night, a large blue Star of David shines over Silwan.

Is it from a dimly lit stone that wars break out? the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish asked in a still inclined verse entitled In Jerusalem. The poem ends with speakers calling the meeting with an Israeli soldier.

Tensions over the city prompted a warning last week from visiting US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who told Israeli officials that confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians in and near the Old City shrines, along with the evictions of close to Sheikh Jarrah, could launch a new round of conflict.

The U.S. message, according to Israeli officials familiar with the talks, was received with irritation by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the start of the recent spasm of fighting between Israel and Hamas, both sides made clear Jerusalem’s central role in the conflict, which saw militants fire thousands of rockets at Israeli cities and towns.

Most of the shells launched by Hamas were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, but the fighting was briefly paralyzed in the activation of Tel Aviv, the commercial capital of the country, and in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes aimed to determine the command structure of Hamas leaving all city blocks in ruins. The Palestinian dead included more than 60 children.

Before the fighting began, Hamas sought to put an end to what it called Israeli provocations in and near the Aqsa Mosque complex in the Old City, which was raided by Israeli police during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli bombing of Gaza began hours after Palestinian militants opened salvos on May 10 took rare targets in Jerusalem, and the Israeli military operation was code-named Guardian of the Walls. Hamas, which rules Gaza, called its campaign the Sword of Jerusalem.

By clearly linking its rocket attacks to Israeli actions in Jerusalem, Hamas sought to position itself not as the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank governing body that is internationally recognized but despised by many Palestinians as a defender of the countries. Muslim holy cities, and by extension, with greater Palestinian interests.

Although concentrated in Jerusalem, the conflict did little to change the parameters of the intimate, close-knit warfare taking place in and near the Old City.

What was resolved from these fights? Absolutely nothing, said Dahoud Ghoul, a 37-year-old Palestinian from Silwan, whose family is fighting in court to prevent Jewish settlers from taking over a family plot of land.

In the meantime, he said, he despairs.

All my dreams are here, but while this theft is happening, they are just dreams, he said.

At the same time, Jewish activists vowed to redouble their efforts to gain unrestricted access to the plateau erected in the Old City that Jews honor while the Temple Mount and Muslims honor as Haram al Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, the third most sacred in Islam.

Why should Hamas launch rockets at Israel because about two hundred Jews are walking around the temple mountain? said Yisrael Medad, a U.S.-born Jewish activist. On the status of the sacred plateau and the city as a whole, he bluntly said: We can never agree.

For everything that may seem continuous and unchanging in Jerusalem, the curve of an ancient stone arch, the cracked roots of an olive tree, the cycle of conquest has continued for centuries. The city has been destroyed, rebuilt, destroyed and rebuilt again, the late Israeli literary giant Amos Oz wrote in his memoirs in 2004, A Tale of Love and Darkness.

The invader after the invader has come, ruled for a time, left behind some walls and towers, some cracks in the stone, a handful of vases and documents and disappeared, wrote Oz.

But despite its timeless quality, the war for Jerusalem is rooted in specific aspects of Israeli law, which denies Palestinian rights to property owned before the 1948 Middle East war that led to the creation of Israel. At the same time, Jewish ownership of property that was Jewish before 1948 is protected something that Palestinians say is a cause of corrosive inequality.

Yasser Barakat, a respected seller of Palestinian antiquities in the Old City, published a book with intricate architectural drawings of one of his family homes in a lush Jewish neighborhood in West Jerusalem. There is no hope of ever getting it back, he said, but what ranks him most are newcomers mentioning their pre-war claims in Palestinian neighborhoods.

They say, God promised me this, he said. They just take, and take, and take.

Bernard Avishai, a Canadian-born Jewish academic and author and a close friend of Barakat, said he feared for Jerusalem that they both love. After recent fighting, he likened the city to a volcano ready to be blown up.

Some long-time observers of the conflict, however, see Jerusalem as a source of not only danger but opportunity.

Eliezer Yaari, a native of the city who was one of Israel’s most popular television broadcasters before devoting himself to civil society work and writing, is among those who describe Jerusalem as an eventual entity somewhat similar to the Vatican, with protocols that aim to protect the rights of all religious faiths.

“I think Jerusalem can be the solution, because if we resolve Jerusalem, the conflict is over,” said Yaari, 71, an Israeli fighter pilot in his youth. If you can choose Jerusalem, you can choose everything.