Malaysia allow many manufacturing sectors to operate during the blockade





KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Large parts of Malaysia’s manufacturing sector will be allowed to continue working, with reduced manpower capacity, during a severe blockade of the coronavirus that will be imposed from Tuesday, the ministries said on Sunday. defense and international trade. Photograph Photograph: People wait in line to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS / Lim Huey Teng Relatively unharmed for most of last year, the country has seen a huge increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and recorded five days of record daily infections this week, making the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to announce blockade from 1 June 14 However, many sectors will be allowed to continue working. Among the manufacturing sectors allowed to operate with 60% of the workforce are those that produce personal protective equipment including rubber, electrical and electronic gloves, oil and gas including petrochemicals and chemical products, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said in a statement. . Other productive sectors that could lead are food and beverages, aerospace, packaging and printing, health and medical care, personal care and cleaning equipment, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference. We hope that the sectors allowed to open will follow the instructions given by the government because from the complaints I received on social networks, I was informed that there are employers who force their workers to (go) to work, more than 60% allowed , Tha Ismaili. Palm and rubber oil plantations, as well as agriculture, fisheries and livestock are also allowed to operate during the two-week period, including supply chains that support industries, he said. Malaysia reported 6,999 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 565,533, with a total of 2,729 deaths. Nearly 6% of the country’s 32 million people have been vaccinated, according to the website of the government’s Special Committee on Securing Access to Vaccine Supply COVID-19. The government is planning to set up more large-scale vaccination centers and get private doctors to join the immunization effort, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an earlier press conference. As the supply of (vaccines) increases, we want to facilitate private clinics, clinics (of general practitioners), private hospitals to release vaccines through our program, for free, he said. Private vaccination centers can administer a total of 40,000 doses per day, he said, adding that the government intends to increase vaccinations to 150,000 doses per day. It reached 107,000 doses per day this week. Report by Liz Lee Edited by Kim Coghill and Frances Kerry

