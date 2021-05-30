State of emergency in Canterbury as ‘red warning’ weather turns rivers into streams

Rising river levels forced the urgent evacuation of dozens of homes in North Canterbury as thousands of Ashburton residents were on alert as river waters threatened the city’s shoreline.

Rivers across Canterbury rose after what was called a 100-year rainfall, pushing stop banks to the brink and causing bailouts, power outages, evacuations and road closures.

A state of emergency has been declared across Canterbury after Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn districts issued similar statements earlier Sunday.

More than 50 schools and 24 preschools closed on Monday.

SQUIREST E STACY / Sende Floods in the Hinds River, Ashburton.

Evacuations of residents in North Canterbury began after an alarm was issued by the Waimakariri County Council early in the evening.

A welfare center at the Mandeville Sports Center was set up for people who evacuated their homes.

The center is now full, and the Waimakariri District Council is directing people to the Rangiora Baptist Church.

Residents responded to the council’s Facebook page by offering their homes to those affected, while others called for a welfare center to be set up in Oxford, on the western edge of the evacuation zone alarm.

Other residents demanded a clearer map as what it provided did not include roads.

Another map was provided by a resident.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said an additional 150-200 ml of rain was expected in the high ground on Monday, with another 70-110 ml in coastal areas and areas. North of Amberley, 100-150ml rainfall was expected.

On Sunday, the Waimakariri County Council ordered residents along sections of the Eyre and Ashley Rivers to leave their homes immediately. Evacuation centers were set up at the Mandeville Sports Center and the Rangiora Baptist Church.

All of the above, 133 properties in the Eyre area, 102 families in Ashley and eight in Kairaki were told to evacuate.

Residents in Springfield Village, Selwyn County, were advised to evacuate to nearby Darfield.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, in her role as chair of the Joint Civil Defense Committee in Canterbury, declared a state of emergency across the region on Sunday afternoon.

Dalziel said the statement across the region was recommended so all regional resources were available and people did not have to worry about district boundaries. This was not because those powers were needed within Christchurch.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF Floodwaters are flowing through pillars and over roads in the Ashburton area of ​​Mid-Canterbury.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown, a lifelong resident of the town, said he had never seen the river so high. As many as 1,700 homes on the south bank of the Ashburton River were at risk, and 2,200 homes on the north tributary. Both branches were unlikely to violate, Brown said.

The Canterbury Environment said inflows recorded in the upper Hinds, Ashburton, Selwyn and Ashley basins were some of the highest recorded, with rain continuing to fall.

Interim Minister for Emergency Management Chris Faafoi said evacuation plans were being made in Ashburton if necessary.

Homes will be evacuated during daylight if required, rather than overnight, he said. Earlier Sunday, fire crews helped evacuate people to the Selwyn Huts area near Springston, and about 20 homes in Springfield, Selwyn County, were evacuated late Sunday afternoon.

SAM SHERWOOD / STUFF About 15 acres of Colleen Inwoods stadiums are submerged with 23 cattle that cannot be reached.

Ashburton resident Colleen Inwood spent a sleepless night while 23 of her cattle stood dangerously surrounded in the water at her stadium. About 15 acres of its property, bordering the south bank of the Ashburton River, has been completely flooded.

Like a lake, Inwood said. She and her husband Bill were unable to go with the cattle to the back of their property before the barges were flooded.

We tried to get them out, but the water beat us, said Bill Inwood.

At the time we saw the water I could not get the cattle out.

Colleen Inwood said: Hopefully they will achieve it. Hard to say … You raise them from young calves and feed and care for them.

Inwood had lived in Ashburton for more than 50 years and said he had never seen anything like it.

Stacy Squire / Sende Farmer Alex Mowat moves stock on his motorcycle.

In the Hinds, Alex Mowat, who has worked in the area since 1987, was out with his motorbike moving stocks and creating an awakening as he passed through flood waters on the road. He had similar scenes about four times, but never so badly, he said.

Houses in the area were surrounded by water and some driveways seemed to have turned into rapid streams.

Hakatere Marae in Ashburton has been mobilized and is preparing to help with any welfare needs.

Christchurchs Civil Defense executives hoped the Heathcote River would remain within its banks as the king’s tide and stormy weather continue to affect the city.

The swollen river was dangerously high Sunday evening, but Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she had not received any advice that the river was in danger of breaking its banks.

There was still a considerable amount of capacity in the three new stormwater basins installed along the upstream Heathcote River, she said.

Cate Broughton / Sende Aynsley Terrace in Christchurch after the king’s tide reached its peak Sunday evening.

As the rain eased Sunday evening, several Opawa residents were outside appraising their properties and neighborhood.

David Pomeroy was checking where the water had reached the house he was renting near Heathcote.

He was relieved that he was still about a foot from the house behind the king’s tide. On Saturday he had moved the ground floor furniture upstairs.

We were prepared for the first floor to be flooded.

His family decided to leave temporarily, before the rains on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, about 300 families were without electricity, with additional crews brought from Orion to help restore it as soon as possible. More than a dozen city streets were also nearby.

Dalziel spent part of Sunday with the Civil Defense response teams visiting the affected parts of the city.

SQUIRT OF ACTION Heavy continuous rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.

She said it was extremely gratifying to see the investments the council had made for flood protection in areas like Flockton and along the Heathcote River being paid off.

The council has spent tens of millions of dollars to protect parts of the city from flood waters over the past five years.

About $ 49 million was spent on a flood mitigation scheme in the Flockton / Dudley Creek area, and about $ 70 million is being spent addressing flood issues along the Heathcote River.

There were floods around the Heathcote River, but this time there were no reports of houses flooding above ground level, Dalziel said.