Inequality in education is seen worsening during the pandemic





Prolonged ban on face-to-face learning during the pandemic could exacerbate the learning gap in the Philippines, underscoring the need to reform the education system, according to a book released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). With students and teachers forced to rely on digital education platforms due to the pandemic, only 55% of students and 26% of public schools have access to the internet, according to Teach for the Philippines (TFP), a non-governmental organization who was writing in the ADB book Strengthening a learning society during an era of disruption, released last week. Today, we face aggravating circumstances an unprecedented health crisis that has damaged past efforts and threatens to generate insurmountable inequality. Students who were already at a disadvantage before COVID-19 are now even more substantially and cruelly affected, TFP said. Without immediate and long-term action, the most underrated children will increasingly fall behind, complicated by other existing challenges such as poverty, gender, disability, geography and ethnicity, he added. President Rodrigo R. Duterte stopped face-to-face schooling starting in March 2020 due to the pandemic and the lack of a widely available vaccine. The Department of Education implemented a mixed approach to learning including paper, digital, television, and media media. TFP said it opened training programs to help teachers adapt to the new methods. The reality is a sad reality that despite the efforts of teachers, students all over the world do not have equal access to quality education, he said. Despite the challenges, she said the crisis has opened up opportunities to make the education system more inclusive and equitable. He said classrooms need to adapt to the new platforms that have emerged, to expand learning methods. Equality in education in the Philippines is possible by widening the paths to the teaching profession, enhancing school-based training, prioritizing the well-being of our education force, promoting participant data ownership, and ultimately, allowing teachers to participate in policy decision-making processes he said Beatrice M. Laforga

