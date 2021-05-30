Police coughed and spat more than 1,000 times during the pandemic as the attacks flew





More than 1,000 attacks on police staff over the past year involved saliva and coughing or were otherwise linked to the coronavirus, the analysis suggests. Of those, 150 were registered in the Northeast division – ranking it third highest from the data available, after Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire. Attacks on police officers and workers increased nationwide by 6.3% in 2020-21 compared to last year, with 6,942 recorded attacks, Scotland Police said. Of these, 1,087 were coronavirus-related as analysts searched for random keywords including “saliva”, “cough” and “Covid”, the force said. In the Northeast Division, a total of 654 attacks were recorded in the last 12 months – with 150 of those being linked to the coronavirus. Argyll and West Dunbartsonshire recorded 219 attacks, of which 31 were linked to Covid. However, data were not available for the Highlands and Islands, Tayside, Edinburgh or Lothian and Borders. Violence “will not be tolerated” Reported attacks increased by 18% on the five-year average, “continuing a long-term trend of increasing attacks on police”, said a statement from Scotland Police. Deputy Army Chief Fiona Taylor said: “Officers and staff stepped forward to help fight the spread of the virus, conducting over 120,000 interactions with members of the public to explain the rapidly changing guidelines, encouraging everyone to do so. the right thing and law enforcement where required. “Officials and staff work with dedication and dedication to help people and violence and abuse against them is utterly miserable and unacceptable. “It’s not just part of the job and it will not be tolerated.” The figures, provided by Scotland Police, come just two months after Chief Inspector George Macdonald, the area commander for the North East, struck at the “mindless violence” that his officers were subjected to. He suggested the increase could be the result of public outcry over frustration with Covid rules. Video cameras of body cameras are displayed The force said it has undertaken additional security training over the past year introducing new techniques and de-escalation tactics to combat rising levels of violence and abuse against officers. Ms Taylor called it a “worrying trend”, adding that it “causes physical and psychological harm to dedicated public servants”. She said: “There is also a cost to the public bag through the days lost due to claims of ill health or personal injury. “We will continue to work to better understand how we prevent violence and abuse against officers and staff, what impact it has on our colleagues, and how we can better support them in doing their job.” The force also said all armed officers will now be equipped with body-worn video cameras, as nearly 9,000 people said in a poll that it would increase trust and security in the police. This summer, another consultation on body-mounted cameras will begin for more officers and staff across Scotland. In addition, the force said more officers will be supported and trained on how to use Tasers.







