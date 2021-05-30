Numerous petitions in the SC for disregard of court proceedings against the Governor of RBI, others

Numerous petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the chief executive of the Indian Banking Association (IBA) and others for allegedly disobeying the Supreme Court order and declaring the account claimants as non-performing assets (NPAs) in an issue related to the loan moratorium.

The petitioners – M / s Azeez Trading Company, Umrazz Trading Corporation, Ajay Hotel and Restaurant, Latur, Maharashtra – have filed their petition through attorney Vishal Tiwari and Record Attorney (AOR) Abhigya, the ANI news agency reported.

The petition alleges intentional non-compliance with the Supreme Court order by defendants Das and the IBA chief executive.

In its order adopted on September 3, 2020, the Supreme Court had provided relief to the accounts of borrowers who were under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contemptuous act of the defendants not only disobeyed the court order but also caused great irreparable damage and loss to the claimants, the petition said.

“The applicants have lost their image and have been defamed while the possession notice was published in the news newspapers of his locality which made the dignity of the applicant lower,” he added and demanded the sentence for the court contempt defendants.

Several claims in this regard have already been submitted to the Supreme Court.

