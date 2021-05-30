Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war | World News

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the country’s capital on Sunday to protest government pressure over its brutal war in Tigray.
Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa held banners criticizing the United States and others in the international community who are expressing concern over the atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are shooting down the ousted and now fugitive leaders of the region. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray alongside Ethiopian government forces, contrary to international calls for their withdrawal.
But protesters in Addis Ababa held placards saying Ethiopian youths denounced Western intervention. Others said Ethiopia’s sovereignty was in jeopardy.
The United States said last week it had begun restricting visas for Ethiopian and Eritrean government and military officials who are seen as undermining efforts to resolve the fighting in Tigray, home to some 6 million Ethiopians and 110 million people. In addition to visa restrictions, Washington is imposing broad restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia.
Atrocities involved brutal gang rapes, extrajudicial killings and forced evictions have been part of the violence in Tigray, according to victims, witnesses, local authorities and aid groups. Thousands of people are estimated to have died.
The Ethiopian government called the U.S. move wrong and regrettable.
The Ethiopian government will not be hindered by this unfortunate decision of the US administration, said the statement posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
If such a determination to interfere in our internal affairs and undermine centuries-old bilateral ties continues unabated, the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia will be forced to reassess its relations with the United States, which may have implications beyond our bilateral relationship, the statement said.
The crisis began in November after Ethiopia accused former leaders of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, or TPLF, of ordering an attack on an Ethiopian military base in the region.
Troops sent by Ethiopian leader Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed quickly toppled the TPLF from towns and cities, but guerrilla fighting is still reported across Tigray.
More than 2 million people have been displaced by the war.
