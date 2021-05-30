Voters head to polling stations in Cyprus parliamentary elections | Election News





Ultra-nationalists seek to exploit the anti-decision situation over the golden passport corruption scandal.

Cypriot voters go to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections amid public outrage over gold passports corruption scandal on the Mediterranean island. More than 10 political parties or formations are seeking 56 seats in a vote that will not produce an absolute majority. Elections are held every five years and political parties are anxious to avoid a repeat of 2016 when one in three registered voters abstained. About 558,000 people are eligible to vote and polling stations close at 15:00 GMT. In casting his vote, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades called on citizens to leave the bed and vote so that they do not give others the right to decide for them. Among the parties projected to make a profit is the far-right ELAM party, whose strong showing in previous elections five years ago surprised many. Ultra-nationalists seeking to take advantage of the anti-settlement situation have played concerns over migration, another hot-button issue for the Eastern European Union’s most member-states. As usual, the elections will be limited to government-held areas, excluding the northern third of the island where a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state predominates. It is a very dissatisfied electorate fed up with the political elite and parliament, said Hubert Faustmann, a professor of history and political science at the University of Nicosia. People are tired of corruption in public life. Last November, Cyprus unveiled its controversial investment passport scheme after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing journalists posing as regulators for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cyprus passport despite having a criminal record. Parliament was in the spotlight after Speaker Demetris Syllouris and an opposition lawmaker were secretly filmed claiming they were trying to ease the passport for the runaway investor. They later resigned, though both insisted they were innocent of any wrongdoing. The other issue is migration as Cyprus has the highest per capita number of asylum seekers for the first time in the 27-member bloc, according to the statistics agency Eurostat. The government has said Cyprus is in a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants from war-torn Syria and elsewhere. Separation decades old Unusually for Cyprus, the decades-old division between the islands Greek and Turkish communities has played little role in the election campaign of recent years. The latest round of UN-backed reunification talks collapsed sharply in 2017, and a UN summit in Geneva last month failed to reach an agreement on resuming talks. The conservative DISY party is expected to remain the largest in parliament but again without a majority, forcing President Nicos Anastasiades to continue to govern through a minority government. Cyprus has an executive system of government with the president elected separately, but the vote will assess the popularity of Anastasiades whose term expires in 2023.







