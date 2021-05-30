World leaders call for action, inclusion in Seoul climate summit





World leaders on Sunday called for more action and the involvement of all countries in the global effort towards a cleaner and greener planet at a climate summit practically organized by South Korea. Climate change is a major threat to global growth, with risks ranging from declining crop yields, extreme weather destroying tourism economies, outbreaks of disease and other disasters that would erode productivity. South Korea – which recently announced plans to cut funding for international coal projects – is seeking a bigger role in the global green initiative.

“South Korea will play a responsible role as a connecting nation between developing and advanced nations,” President Moon Jae-in said as he opened the 2021 Partnership Summit on Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, or P4G. The two-day meeting is the second of its kind after the inaugural meeting held in Copenhagen in 2018 and has focused on public-private partnerships, especially in developing countries. Advanced nations have set ambitious emission reduction goals in recent months, as well as plans to ultimately go carbon neutral by 2050. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on countries to give up their dependence on fossil fuels, warning climate change is threatening people’s lives and the economy just as much as the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Germany tightened its targets to reduce CO2 emissions – including a 65 percent cut in emissions by 2030 – after a landmark ruling by the country’s highest court promulgated a key climate protection law. insufficient “. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said countries must keep their green promises. “It’s a great start, but let’s not hit ourselves back, because our planet and our people need more,” he said. “We need governments that will not only make promises about climate and nature, but will match those words to deeds.” World leaders committed under the Paris 2015 agreement to keep global temperature rise below two degrees Celsius – and ideally close to 1.5C – by 2050. However, many of the largest issuers so far have failed to keep their commitments and the countries have not even agreed on a unified regulation governing how the Paris Agreement works in practice. The UN says emissions need to drop nearly eight percent a year to keep 1.5C in play – equivalent to emissions saved during the pandemic each year until 2030. World leaders also stressed the importance of ensuring that poor countries are not left out of the global green initiative. African countries should not be “locked in” fossil fuels and be able to thrive with the rest of the world, said French President Emmanuel Macron, looking for ways to attract large-scale investment in renewable energy. “It is not a global partnership if some are left struggling to survive,” added UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Tackling climate change face to face will help protect the most vulnerable people from the coming crisis by supporting a rich work-related recovery from the pandemic,” he said. The World Bank estimates that an additional 32 million to 132 million people could fall into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the effects of climate change.



