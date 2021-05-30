This world needs more Jason | tidings

Soon after Jim Bower died in December, his family wanted to add a few final touches to his tombstone at Greenmount Cemetery.
They worked with the Harrison Monuments to add a foundation cap, or base, to the stone then ordered a medallion recognizing Bowers service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era and installed vases.
Along the way, they met Jason Arrowood, Harrisons monument installation leader and a one in a million guy, said Bowers daughter Cheryl Ely.
Arrowood not only installed the foundation cap, but the power washed the stone and added extra soda to make the stone look even more beautiful. He placed the medallion that was more beautiful than we imagined, Ely said, and went out of his way to quickly install vases now filled with red, white, and blue flowers and flags for Memorial Day.
When it all came together and everything was complete, it was exciting, but very humble, just to know that he cared so much that he took the time to do it for his father and his children, Ely said.
Bower, Ely said, would have appreciated the effort.
Dad taught us to help others whenever possible because it was the right thing to do. We are confident that our father is proud and honored for the extra care Jason did to complete his vacation spot, Ely said.
We are touched that a perfect stranger went out of his way to give dignity and respect to a man he never met. Such a loving and generous person as Jason, who uses his precious time to make such meaningful and influential gestures, even to strangers, is cut from the fabric of love and compassion, and we will be forever grateful, she said. This world needs more Jason.
Arrowood downplays his work, saying it’s all part of things that become more than just a job, but a mission to help grieving families and honor veterans like Bower.
They were and are willing to be my voice if duty calls, so especially when they are gone, I feel my job to be their voice, Arrowood said.
Working to install landmarks alongside the crane truck called Maggie or clearing an overgrown rock, I give people somewhere nice to go, Arrowood said.
Whether a small stone or an extravagant, expensive stone, every monument out there means something to someone, Arrowood said. If it looks good to me and makes me feel good, I know it will be very good for them.
Work in cemeteries in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri must meet the standards of the Harrisons and Arrowoods. It’s a group effort. I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with, he said.
With every monument erected, Jason is the last to see it. Hes our quality control. He makes sure he is perfect, said operations manager Danyelle Harrison. He loves what he is able to do for families, helping to provide comfort. He is the embodiment of what we strive to do.
Often just a voice on the phone for a family after it becomes a monument, it can touch their lives without ever meeting them. That’s a really special thing, Harrison said.
It’s a simple philosophy to do for others, revered by Arrowoods grandfather, a proud Army veteran.
My grandfather always said try the day to be a story at some kids dinner table that night. “Every day I try to do at least one thing, be it a gas station or a customer outside in the cemetery, that makes you say oh my goodness, I ran into this guy today,” Arrowood said. This is my goal every day, how I get along with everyone. It really is selfish because it makes me feel good.
Arrow work on behalf of veterans extends beyond monuments.
Since 2005, the man in Keokuk, Iowa, has provided sound equipment and public addresses for veterans ‘ceremonies at Keokuk National Cemetery and has worked with celebrations following the installation of veterans’ memorials in area communities. He inspired the next generation, his daughter Lyndsay, who sometimes sings the national anthem at events.
We feel like we were doing our part, Arrowood said. Many veterinarians no longer speak for themselves. I will be sure to perform it to the best I can.