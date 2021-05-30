‘Doctors for Extinction Rebellion’ rally at WHO headquarters in Geneva

Medical professionals from the Doctors Rebellion for Extinction campaign staged a silent march from the Place of Nations Geneva to the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, against the risk of climate change for public health.

The Extinction Rebellion Movement has gathered a team of doctors who believe that climate change is one of the most dangerous factors for health, to engage in “civil disobedience” in order to bring about changes in environmental practice and policies.

“At the heart of the Rebellion Extinction philosophy is nonviolent civil disobedience. We promote civil disobedience and rebellion because we think it is necessary – we are asking people to find their courage and collectively do what is necessary for it. bring change “, the mission of the movement reads the statement.

Dressed in white bushes, the demonstrators demanded that the health risks of environmental degradation be acknowledged by public authorities and that measures be taken to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. As part of their work as doctors and health practitioners, the group felt an obligation to talk about the risk to their patients and the entire global population at risk. Climate change is responsible for the excessive rise in temperatures that can contribute to deadly cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, has led to three times more natural disasters in the last 60 years, which boast about 60,000 victims per event, and can affect disease transmission patterns and infections, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus and Maria Neira, WHO Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health welcomed the group.

“We, the health professionals, demand that the health authorities in each country declare publicly that climate change is putting people at risk of death,” said Professor Valerie D’Acremont, an infectious disease specialist and one of the founders of the collective. submitted to Tedros a letter signed by 1000+ supportive health professionals with a large hourglass, the Extinction Rebellion logo.

“We urge the health authorities to act now to save lives,” she added.

D’Acremont demanded that the health risks associated with climate change be addressed at the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom in June this year, at which Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy, the UK and the US, were placed discuss coronavirus pandemic recovery and working together to create a more sustainable future.

She also called on leaders to implement the Paris Agreement, a binding treaty signed by 196 parties at the 21st Conference of the Parties in 2015 (COP), to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the agreement and create plans proposed to deal with the future effects of rising temperatures.

Richard Horton, editor of the medical journal Lancet, agreed with the Doctors’ claims for the Rebellion in Extinction in a video broadcast at the demonstration.

“Lancet“Countdown to health and climate change has documented a sharp rise in heat-related mortality, higher risks of infectious disease transmission and increased food and water insecurity,” he said.

Horton said climate change is not "just a threat to health, but to all life itself."

He compared it to the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that countries that took swift precautionary measures to protect their citizens were more successful in fighting the virus, and that the same should be done with climate change.

“The climate emergency is a much broader public health emergency of international concern than COVID-19,” in which “the costs of inaction can be counted on the preventable deaths of millions of people,” Horton said.

Tedros responded to campaign claims about coronavirus and climate change by confirming that “the dangers posed by climate change could make it a dwarf of any single disease.”

– Doctors for XR (@DoctorsXr) May 29, 2021

“The pandemic will end, but there is no vaccine for climate change,” Tedros announced. “We must act now, in solidarity, to prevent and prepare before it is too late.”Reuters contributed to this report.