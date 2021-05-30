UCLA softball destroys Virginia Tech, turns into Women’s College World Series – Daily News





UCLA soft ball pitcher Rachel Garcia finished her last game at Easton Stadium in a signature style Saturday night: retiring to complete a break and send the Bruins to another World Series of College Women . It’s crazy madness to think this is my last game here as a Bruin, said Garcia, but I’m super blessed to be a part of that, just to wear the four letters, to be part of the Bruin bubble. I have to represent (UCLA) the rest of my life. Garcia’s behavior is locked in a circle, a stark contrast to the immediate joy UCLA experienced after the red-haired man recorded his 13th shot in a 6-0 win over Virginia Tech in Los Angeles Super Regional Game 3. all three of them the best. . The second UCLA winner (46-5) goes to Oklahoma City for the eight WCWS teams, where she will seek to defend her 2019 national title (the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event) and win her 13th national title . The Bruins will open Thursday’s game against No. 10 Florida State (44-10-1), who beat No. 1. 7 LSU in the Baton Rouge super region. UCLA hit two home runs in the middle of Saturday’s game to take control. Briana Perez hit her 13th of the season in the fourth start, then Maya Brady hit a three-way homer in her 13th of the season, also to extend the lead to 6-0. Brady also won Friday with a 2-0 victory. The girl presses balls from this stadium every day in practice, UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez told Brady. But it’s a whole other thing to do it in the Pac-12, season after season and definitely in a regional super on a field that has been a challenge. So I think that was the best part. Shes worked for it, and I like that she got a salary. The Bruins steadily put running, starting in the first start, when Perez reached the base on an error, driving in Aaliyah Jordan for an unbeaten run. Perez, who fought fifth on Saturday, was 1-3 for the second night in a row. Shes made advances in her post-season mentality since her first year. Just being able to trust the process, Perez. And really trusting my teammates and knowing that things will work out where they need to. In the second start, Alyssa Garcia was hit from a field, then Bubba Nickles walked into her first appearance on the plate this season after. A mistake made Jordan at the base, and top runner Lauryn Carter was able to put to the test to make the score 2-0. Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard (29-10) made her third start in as many nights for the Hokies (37-15), but it was the least effective. She allowed five shots in four periods with two attacks. Ivy Rosenberry eased it and allowed a kick in both of its start-ups with no result. Garcia (17-1) held Virginia Tech in two shots and allowed only two flying balls among the 23 batters he faced. Highlights of super regions: (2) @UCLASoftball The defeat @HokiesSoftball, 6-0, in game three of the Los Angeles Super Regional.#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/19ldNE7fuG – NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 30, 2021







