Car manufacturers in Detroit, India, allowed to operate as workers protest COVID risk







Renault Triber, a crossover SUV known in India. Renault-Nissan shut down its production unit after workers threatened to boycott work, saying social distance norms were being dropped.

Image credit: Granted

The Tamil Nadus government on Friday extended an almost total blockade as coronavirus infections and deaths rise in the southern state, where average cases are running at more than 30,000 a day, official figures show. But a government order issued Saturday said the so-called continuous-process industries, which include automobile factories, will be allowed to operate in accordance with measures such as social distancing to stop the spread of viruses. He also called on vehicle manufacturers to take immediate action to vaccinate all their employees within a month. Tamil Nadu authorities have increased vaccination in recent days, and companies including car manufacturers have organized vaccinations. Hundreds of workers in and around Chennai – often referred to as Indias Detroit – have contracted COVID-19 and dozens have died, labor unions say. Production plants run by Ford Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. near Chennai closed this week after workers protested unsafe working conditions. Renault-Nissan shut down its production unit after workers threatened to boycott work, saying social distance rates were falling, while Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield shut down its three units for safety reasons. Union sources at Hyundai, Ford and Renault-Nissan said they were continuing to talk to the companies. They were afraid to work. The company is quoting government orders and asking us to report on work. The government needs to think about the welfare of workers, said a senior union leader at Hyundai. The Tamil Nadus government also granted permits to units near Chennai with export orders, such as construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. and Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn, to operate their plants at 50% of worker capacity. Global car manufacturers operating in Chennai have said they will prioritize worker safety and adherence to social distance protocols. The health and safety of our companies, partners and employees is our top priority, said Biju Balendran, Managing Director at Renault-Nissan India, in a statement early last week.

