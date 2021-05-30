Pakistan: Sindh province faces ‘worst’ water shortage in 60 years, official says





The chief engineer of Guddu Barrage in Pakistan’s Sindh province has advised growers not to go for planting suits in May and June as hail as well as the province are experiencing ‘the biggest water shortage in 60 years’. This comes after the decision taken by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday to apply 32 per cent of the absences to Punjab and Sindh provinces, Dawn reported. The engineer said growers could go for nursery preparation in July while predicting an improvement in water flows as three volleys in the province are facing a water shortage. The Kotri hail is carrying the most serious shortage, ie 50.44 percent. As of Saturday, the three Sindh volleys have 36.94 per cent lack of water that undermines the cotton harvest that has been planted in areas wherever water is made available for the Early Kharif. IRSA Sindh member Zahid Junejo says everyone hopes the water situation will improve in the face of rising upstream temperatures that could lead to improved water flows. “But currently, wherever cotton is grown or paddy nurseries are prepared, the harvest is affected due to the lack of water that has persisted for a long period,” he said. He also disagreed with the view of Punjab, which accuses Sindh of securing the deceived figures. “We control water flows at every point. The formation of a committee is now likely with the consent of Sindh and Punjab. It would be entrusted with monitoring water discharges through independent inspectors,” he added. He also said the allowable losses have been revised to 30 per cent, which was again a loss for Sindh province, Dawn reported. “This is why Sindh says the transit losses between Taunsa and Guddu are extremely high and explains that the gradients are no longer steep and the temperature remains extremely high there,” he added. He also regretted that when the IRSA decided on May 24 not to open the Taunsa-Panjnad connection canal, it was still opened from the Punjab to the great disadvantage of Sindh, where farmers have lost their early planting of Kharif crops considerably “. Amid population growth and climate change, the availability of fresh water is becoming a concern in South Asia, particularly Pakistan, which could face an absolute water shortage by 2040. According to a Washington-based magazine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ranked Pakistan third on the list of countries facing acute water shortages. Moreover, the per capita availability of fresh water in Pakistan has fallen below the water shortage threshold (1,000 cubic meters), which was 3,950 cubic meters in 1961 and 1600 in 1991. (ANI)

