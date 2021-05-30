Photo file of a farmer waiting for the monsoon rain (Aniruddhasingh Dinore / BCCL, Nagpur)

Sunday, May 30 : Drawn by the latest Yaas cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, Southwest Monsoon ran ahead from the Andaman Sea to the Southwest Bay of Bengal in six days between May 21 and 27. Three days since, the northern monsoon border has been stuck in the Maldives-Comorin Zone, passing over Sri Lanka and southwest and the east-central bay of Bengal.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) revised its previous forecast of monsoon onset from May 31 to June 3. The weakening of the lowest level winds in the southwest during the last three days has forced the national forecaster to revise its start date. IMD expects a gradual strengthening of southwest winds from June 1 onwards, resulting in increased rainfall over Kerala.

On May 14, Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company, predicted a delayed onset of the monsoon, saying: The very strong Madden-Julian Toss event (MJO) that is currently affecting the Indian Ocean (and which is helping to run the tropical cycle in the Arabian Sea) will continue to advance eastward and the expected evolution is such that the onset of the monsoon will be delayed. The MJO factor, indeed, has led to a brief dry phase around Kerala, delaying the onset of the monsoon.

War retreat over the Bay of Bengal

Earlier, the monsoon progressed faster than expected due to the attractive effect from Cyclone Yaas, leading meteorologists to believe the monsoon will arrive shortly ahead of schedule on May 31st. Last year, Cyclones Amphan and Nisarga had similarly helped pull out the monsoon corridor, which resulted in the onset of the monsoon earlier than expected on June 1, despite forecasts of a delayed arrival on June 4.

Cyclone Yaas was most likely the result of MJO over the Bay of Bengal last week, in addition to high sea surface temperatures. Conversely, high sea temperatures may delay the onset of the monsoon as the land / sea temperature contrast drops. The cyclone lowered temperatures by 3 to 4C during mid-northwest Bay of Bengal and helped the monsoon advance north, plus drew a lot of moisture north, explains Leon Brown, Head of Global Weather Forecast Operations at the Company.

The pre-monsoon season has remained extremely wet for Kerala with very heavy rains almost throughout May. Between May 1 and 30, Kerala recorded nearly three times the amount of normal rainfall at 566 mm166 percent above the long-term average. Extremely heavy rains caused during mid-May due to Cyclone Tauktae and humidity from strong westerly winds during the second half of May resulted in an extremely wet month for Kerala.

However, over the past three days, rains have returned sparsely with most of Kerala falling less than 10 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours until Sunday morning. The eastward MJO advance, leading to its dry phase over the Indian Ocean, probably caused the drier phase just before the monsoon arrived.

The monsoon starts on June 3rd

According to the latest update from IMD, monsoon rains will start over Kerala later than normal, as the southwest monsoon season usually sets over God’s Place on June 1st. This latest forecast is still within the forecast forecast range of IMDliruar on May 14 which indicated the probability of the monsoons arriving southwest over Kerala on May 31, with a 4-day model error.

In the last 50 years, the start date has moved in a whopping 31 days from May 19 (1990) to June 18 (1972). Much of the intergenerational variability is described by the state of El Nio Southern Encyclopedia (ENSO) from the previous winter over the Pacific Ocean, says Dr. Crawford. This year, although ENSO has remained neutral, the base state of La Nia has prevailed and is likely to last for quite some time. However, the MJO signal has been proven to be stronger than the weak prevailing weak influence of La Nia, leading to the onset of monsoon later than normal.

Dry start of June for Kerala

In June, climate models have forecast a wet start, with above-normal rainfall along the west coast of India, including Kerala. However, the rains may not overturn all parts of the state equally. Due to inland convection, the Western Ghats section is likely to receive near-normal rainfall during the first two weeks of June, while most parts of Kerala along the west coast may remain drier than normal.

Forecasts suggest that much of South India may remain dry for some time during mid-June. But the last half of June would be much wetter, as the MaddenJulian Toss (MJO) returns to a favorable phase over the Indian Ocean. Both July and August are also expected to remain normal or slightly wetter for Kerala. However, in September, the state may witness a lack of rainfall of up to 5% as the monsoon begins to recede from the country.

Despite these constant changes throughout the season, most model projections agree that Kerala will receive above-average rainfall in most countries for the next four months. This wetter than normal monsoon season will be followed by a wetter pre-monsoon season than usual in Kerala. Since the last period starting on March 1, 2021, the state has collectively recorded rainfall of about 750 mm more than double the long-term average for this period, which stands at 350 mm.

Normal rainfall throughout India

According to the first IMD long-range monsoon forecast for southwestern season 2021, which was released on April 16, India is likely to experience monsoon precipitation that is 98% of the Long-Term Average ( LPA), with a model error of 5%. LPA refers to the average monsoon rainfall from 1961-2010, which stands at 88 cm (880.6 mm to be exact). Accordingly, this 98% forecast indicates that a total of about 86.2 cm of rainfall is expected across the country throughout this year’s monsoon season.

On the other hand, IBMs The Weather Company (TWC) has predicted a wetter than normal season this year with a total of 101% of the seasonal rate. According to the TWC calibrated potential seasonal forecast model, eastern and northeastern states are projected to experience drier-than-normal conditions in line with recent trends. From June to September, the seven northeastern states and West Bengal are likely to witness only 90 to 95% of normal monsoon rainfall.

Meanwhile, the northern, western and southern regions are likely to record a wetter monsoon than normal with 100 to 105% of normal rainfall. August is likely to remain dry for most of the country, with the exception of the Southern Peninsula, while the trend reverses in September, leaving the southern states drier in the last monsoon month.

