The ambulance service has declared a critical incident at a popular half-field destination amid a high influx of tourists to the area. The Southwest Ambulance Service said paramedics are under “extreme pressure” and urged patients to call 999 only if they are in a life-threatening situation. As a result of the pressure, the NHS Trust Foundation warned that some people may need to wait longer than usual for an ambulance, Cornwall Live reports. The Trust covers the counties of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and the former Avon area (Bristol, Bath, North and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire). It serves a total population of over five million people and has 94 ambulance stations.





(Image: PA)

The service, which responds to about 2,650 emergency incidents a day, wrote on Twitter: “We have declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures on our service. “As a result, some patients may wait longer for an ambulance while others may be advised to have access to alternative services if their call is not life-threatening. “We need you to call 999 only in a real, life-threatening emergency in order to help those most in need.” The critical incident comes after a relaxation of the coronavirus blockage allowed people to travel and stay overnight at holiday destinations around England. On May 17, Boris Johnson’s blockchain Step Three saw hotels, B&B and other tourist accommodation facilities reopen.





(Image: Graham Stone / REX / Shutterstock)







(Image: VKM)

People from different support bubbles and families are also allowed to meet inside – but the sixth rule still applies. Nowadays, thousands of Britons headed to the beach as temperatures finally started to rise after a May bath. The beaches in Dorset and Sussex were packed as people enjoyed the first long weekend since blocking restrictions were eased earlier this month. City centers also attracted a large crowd, while pubs and restaurants are expected to enjoy a bumper weekend after 15 months. Many people are deciding on holidays as most of the world – with a few exceptions including Portugal – has been removed from the government’s green list – meaning people have to quarantine for 10 days upon return. A spokesman for the NHS Southwest Ambulance Service Trust said: If you have a non-life-threatening but urgent medical problem, please call NHS 111 who can advise you on the most appropriate place for care and also call an ambulance if necessary. Our diligent ambulance teams, control room staff and volunteers will continue to give priority to anyone seriously ill and ask you to help us by calling just 999 in a life-threatening emergency.







