UN human rights chief calls for independent inquiry into Colombian deaths | Protest news





The statement noted reports that 14 people have died since Friday amid massive anti-government protests in Cali.

The UN human rights chief sounded the alarm Sunday in the deadly clashes in the Colombian city of Cali, calling for an independent investigation and responsibility for the violence. Citing reports that 14 people had died since Friday amid massive anti-government protests in Colombia’s third largest city, Michelle Bachelet said a swift investigation and resumption of dialogue was needed. Essential It is essential that all those allegedly involved in causing harm or death, including government officials, be subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible be held accountable. , said the UN High Commissioner in a statement. Her comments came after the Colombian military tightened its grip on Cali, a city of 2.2 million, after clashes set police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of President Ivan Duque. Officials say the month of protests has left at least 59 people dead and that more than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel have been injured. The NGO Human Rights Watch cited credible reports of at least 63 deaths across the country and called the situation in Cali very serious. Peaceful solutions The Bachelets office cited reports that 14 people had been killed in Cali since Friday and 98 had been injured, including 54 by firearms. The deceased in Cali involved an employee outside the prosecutor’s office who had fired a gun at two protesters who blocked a road, killing one of them. Video on social media shows a crowd attacking the attacker and is lynching him. Bachelet, a former Chilean president, stressed that only dialogue can resolve the demands of different groups on both sides [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters] The rights office also noted reports of private individuals firing on demonstrators in the presence of police officers in parts of the city. These events are all the more troubling given the progress that has been made to resolve, through dialogue, the social unrest that erupted a month ago, following the start of a nationwide strike against some of the government’s social and economic policies, the UN rights chief said. I call for an end to all forms of violence, including vandalism, and for all parties to continue to talk to each other and ensure respect for the lives and dignity of all people, she said. Bachelet, a former Chilean president, stressed that only dialogue can resolve the demands of different groups on both sides. “I welcome the commitment expressed by several actors, in Cali and at the national level, to find a negotiated and peaceful solution to social unrest through negotiations,” she said. The UN rights office also said it had received information on at least 30 people arrested in Cali since Friday and stressed concerns about the whereabouts of some of them. Fair trial and due process rights of prisoners must be ensured, Bachelet said. She also stressed the need to take all necessary measures in line with international human rights standards to prevent disappearances.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos