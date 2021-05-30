



Wang Yi Talks on Six-Point Consensus on Guiyang Talks between Chinese, Serbian Foreign Ministers

On May 29, 2021, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks and met together with the press with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic in Guiyang. Wang Yi said Serbia is China’s “iron-clad” friend in Europe. Under the personal care and direction of President Xi Jinping and President Aleksandar Vucic, the comprehensive China-Serbia strategic partnership has risen to an unprecedented level. At the crucial moment when China was battling the raging COVID-19 last year, the Serbian foreign minister took the lead in his visit to China and expressed strong support for the Chinese people. When Serbia was plagued by the virus, China also extended a helping hand in time. The touching scene that President Vuçiç went to the airport and greeted the Chinese medical workers will always be remembered by the people of China and Serbia. Wang Yi said the Chinese and Serbian peoples are heroic nations with a backbone, and both pursue justice and value friendship. We fight side by side in opposing hegemony and the politics of power, support each other in supporting independence and sovereignty, and cooperate with each other in pursuing development and renewal. The facts show that China-Serbia friendship and cooperation bring benefits to both peoples, uphold the basic norms of international relations, uphold justice and international justice, and represent the proper course of the historical trend. The two foreign ministers reach a six-point consensus after productive talks: First, by adhering to the instructions of the two heads of state, the two countries will resolutely maintain China-Serbia friendship, offer firm support on issues related to each other’s core interests, and assist each other in preserving national sovereignty and security. Secondly, the two countries will jointly promote high quality Cooperation of Belts and Roads and historic cooperation projects such as infrastructure, energy and production capacity and will try to realize the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade Railway in Serbia on a date early. Third, the two countries will constantly explore new potentials for bilateral cooperation, such as the AI ​​and the digital economy. China appreciates Serbia’s objective and fair stance and continues to support Chinese companies in participating in the construction of Serbia’s 5G network. Fourth, the two countries will cement public support for our friendly ties, sign bilateral cooperation agreements on mutual recognition of education, credentials and degrees, and strengthen cooperation at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Fifth, the two countries will strengthen unity to fight COVID-19 and deepen cooperation on joint vaccine production and resumption of work and production. Sixth, the two countries will continue to support the development and enhancement of the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism, strengthen coordination on international and regional issues, joint defense of multilateralism and the international system with the UN at its core, and will contribute in building a new type of international relations and a community with a common future for humanity.

