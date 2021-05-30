The Pope will hold a crisis summit with Lebanon’s Christian leaders





VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, who has vowed to visit Lebanon if humble politicians agree on a new government, said on Sunday he would meet with his Christian leaders to discuss the country’s worst crisis since from its civil war that ended in 1990. Photo Photo: Pope Francis wave before leaving after the weekly general audience, in the courtyard of San Damaso, in the Vatican, May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Yara Nardi He told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square. Peters for his weekly blessing that the meeting at the Vatican on Tuesday would be a day of reflection on the troubling situation in the country. Lebanon is still recovering from a major chemical explosion in the port of Beirut last year that killed 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage, further weakening an economy that is already facing collapse. Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun over cabinet positions. The Lebanese three main Christian denominations are Maronite Catholics, Eastern Orthodox and Melkite Catholics. There are a number of other smaller denominations Protestant, Orthodox, and Catholic. The Vatican did not say who would be represented at the Vatican meeting. Hariri, a three-time prime minister, resigned in 2019 following nationwide protests against a political elite blamed by demonstrators for pushing the country into crisis. He was appointed prime minister again in October but has been unable to form a new government. Hariri said after meeting with the Pope at the Vatican in April that the Pope told him he would visit the country but only after a government is formed. Traditionally, invitations to the pope to visit a country are made by both civil and religious leaders. Francesco has asked the international community to help Lebanon get back on its feet. He said Sunday that meeting with Lebanese Christian leaders would be an opportunity to pray together for the gift of peace and stability. The economic meltdown of the Lebanese has pushed most of the population into poverty and poses the greatest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. Additional reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely and Giles Elgood

