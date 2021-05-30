Saudi Arabia sends more oxygen to India to ease COVID-19 countries’ crises





JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has lifted travel restrictions in 11 major countries, initially set to curb the spread of a variant of the coronavirus. From 1 a.m. Sunday morning, passengers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan can enter the Kingdom under quarantine regulations. According to the Saudi Public Health Authority (PHA), these countries have shown stability in COVID-19 content. However, 13 countries remain on the Interior Ministry’s red list of banned flights. They are Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and India. Citizens wishing to travel to these countries need prior permission. The General Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions to all airlines operating at Kingdoms airports regarding the updating of travel restrictions for passengers arriving in the Kingdom. Non-Saudi travelers arriving in the Kingdom, excluded travelers, immunized and unvaccinated groups must obtain UK-approved health certificates (Coronavirus PCR Certificates) no more than 72 hours from the time of flight. This applies to all aged 8 and over, and travelers who meet the institutional quarantine conditions for a period of seven days in one of the accommodation facilities approved by the Ministry of Tourism, provided that a swab carried out on the sixth day produces a negative result. behind BASIS For months, travelers planning to return to Saudi Arabia found it difficult to do so due to the restrictions involved. For months, travelers planning to return to Saudi Arabia found it difficult to do so due to the restrictions involved. In particular many passengers found themselves stranded in the UAE, a major flight and restraint relief center brought a sigh of relief to many with families, even with quarantine institutional requirements. Nagham Hassan, 38, a foreign Syrian resident in the Kingdom, has been in France since January last year and has not been able to return to Jeddah due to flight restrictions and blockades imposed in both countries. My parents moved to Saudi Arabia over 40 years ago and she was always at home, she told Arab News. I got married just a few months before the pandemic started and they were planning a big family to reunite for my French husband and me. The news came as a surprise and it would be great to be back home and see everyone again. The pandemic destroyed a lot of things, but it strengthened ties and it is finally good to get home quickly.

