S.Korea promises bigger cuts in emissions, $ 5 million for new green deal fund





Photo Photo: South Korean President Moon Jae-in Washington, DC, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the country would step up its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a $ 5 million Green New Deal fund to help accelerating the transition of developing countries to renewable energy. Moon made the promises in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Summit on the Partnership for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, or P4G, the summit, which began for a two-day online run amid the coronavirus pandemic. Summit organizers are calling on participating countries to take action to implement the emissions targets made at other climate summits. Moon said the country will increase its emission reduction goal and will unveil it at the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November. Seoul had set a net zero emissions target by 2050 and pledged to reduce its emissions by 37% from business levels as usual by 2030, end funding for coal-fired plants and impose a tax carbon. South Korea will also launch a $ 5 million Green New Deal fund by 2025 within the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and donate $ 4 million to support P4G operation, Moon said. GGGI is an international organization which was established in Seoul in 2010 to help developing countries fight climate change while boosting economic growth. The promises were seen as an attempt to show South Korea’s leadership as hosting the summit, even though the country remains one of the most reliable fossil fuel economies in the world. We will support developing countries design custom-made green growth policies, Moon said. There needs to be greater support from developed economies for developing countries to facilitate a global transition to the low carbon economy. Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Edited by Jane Merriman

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos