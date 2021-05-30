In a first hospital, dedicated to Delhi Police personnel, their families





One month after opening two Covid structures in Shahdara and Rohini districts, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has decided to open a small hospital of this type for Delhi Police personnel and their family members. The force has a Delhi Public School’s school for staff children. Shrivastava informed all senior officers that a decision had been made to turn the Rohini Center into a small hospital for Delhi Police personnel and their families. We had decided to open care centers after cases of Covid infection started to rise among the Delhi Police personnel, who are front line fighters. In some cases, they faced problems getting admitted to hospitals. These centers are built for them to receive immediate help by the time they are admitted to regular Covid hospitals. To date, over 100 police officers have come to these centers. Now, learning from this pandemic, it is decided to start our own hospital for all police personnel and their family members. So far, a team of three to four officers has been assigned to make a plan and discuss with the authority in question, one officer said. As of May 4, 4,245 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19. As of March 11, 25 staff have died. At a recent crime review meeting, the police chief discussed the well-being of police personnel and asked all district DCPs to motivate and sensitize the force for their family members to register for the Covid vaccination on the Cowin portal on quickly. He told all DCPs that several vaccination centers have been identified for vaccinating Delhi Police personnel and their family members. The DCPs in question will be responsible for securing all arrangements at these centers, a senior police officer said. Last month, all 15 DCPs of the district and the accused of the units were informed by the special branch to ensure that all possible assistance is provided to their subordinates after they received information that some of them are facing difficulties in be admitted to hospitals, arranging medicines and oxygen cylinders for themselves. At a recent crime review meeting, Shrivastava urged all DCPs to interact personally with the families of police personnel who have died and those who have lost family members due to Covid and other reasons. He demanded that all possible assistance be provided to them, and that their pending medical receipts from private hospitals implanted by CGHS be cleared as soon as possible, the officer said, adding that the police chief also asked the DCP to motivate them and their family members to participate in webinars organized by them.

