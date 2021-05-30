Bihar CM instructs officials to complete all flood protection works by June 15th





Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday instructed officials from the four main departments to complete flood protection work and strengthen the communications network by June 15th. The CM issued instructions to water resources, minor irrigation, road construction and rural affairs officials to carry out anti-erosion and flood protection work, as suggested by members of the state legislature and parliament in their respective area. , before the monsoon eruption. While the state is still under the blocking phase, the CM held the meeting with ministers and officials of various departments through video conference and said that the scheme to upgrade the embankments and strengthen them with the right quality should be completed within the set deadline. Bridges and small gorges, which serve as a passage to flood waters, need to be cleaned to minimize the risk of road washing, CM said. WRD Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who briefed the CM on the state of readiness of the various departments, said most of the anti-erosion schemes have been completed and the remaining work will be done in the first week of June. All embankments are being monitored for minimal damage during cyclonic rains and unprecedented river water release from Nepal, the minister said, adding that work on flood protection was delayed slightly due to the blockage and spread of the Corona pandemic. The CM also asked Minister of Road Construction (RCD) Nitin Navin to ensure the repair of all roads, bridges and gorges within the deadline, so that road communication remained smooth during the rains. Jha said it was the first time the department was carrying out work against erosion and embankment strengthening following suggestions from elected leaders crossing party lines. WRD Secretary Sanjeev Hans, while making presentations on the activities of the departments, informed that the opinions of MPs, MLAs and MLCs were sought during the division level review meeting, held between 13 and 21 May. However, opposition parties questioned the departments, claiming that they had sought the views of elected leaders regarding anti-erosion work, and said that they had not been consulted by any department in this regard. RJD leader and MLA Maner Bhai Birendra and MLC Ram Chandra Purbe categorically said they had not been consulted. Congress Committee of Bihar Pradesh (BPCC) and MLC Madan Mohan Jha and congressional legislative party leader Ajit Sharma also disputed the governments’ claims. Sharma said the government scheme only works on paper. Officials may have cheated CMs and ministers over opposition party consultations on flood preparations, Sharma said. Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Junior Irrigation Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, Rural Minister Jayant Raj, Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan, Development Commissioner Amir Subhani, Additional Chief Secretaries Amrit Lal Meena and Pratyay Amrit, Chief Secretary CM Deepak Kumar, also joined the video conference from their respective countries.

