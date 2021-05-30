Diver finds lost engagement ring of Indian-born couple at the bottom of England’s largest lake





A newly engaged couple of Indian descent in the UK whose engagement ring fell into the water have praised a “brilliant” diver who found it at the bottom of England’s largest natural lake. Vicki Patel, 25, of Edmonton, north London, proposed to Rebecca Chaukria, 26, of Birmingham as they were taking pictures of themselves on the shores of Lake Windermere last week. Patel addressed the question to Rebecca Chaukria and gave her the white gold and diamond ring during a trip to the Lake District. On May 24, they returned to the same place for more photos on the sidewalk. The couple had photos taken when the ring slid Chaukria’s finger and fell into the water, the BBC reported. READ ALSO: The diver rescues fish trapped inside the plastic package under water. The old video goes viral The case was delayed about five times after previous trips were postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in the country. The panicked couple initially tried to use the photographer’s tripod to reach the ring, but it just pushed it further into the mud at the bottom of the lake in northwest England. Patel said he panicked when the ring fell inside and tried to save it himself but the water was too cold and he could not see anything. Freediver Angus Hosking heard about the couple’s condition from a friend and jumped on the bench as soon as he finished work. The 21-year-old had been helping clear the garbage from the Lakes for three and a half years and set up the Lake District Diving group with his friend Declan Turner to tackle the problem. “Once I put my head under the water, the visibility was absolutely horrible, so it did not fill me with confidence. I could not see anything,” Hosking told CNN. “It was just all mud – really fine mud – even if you drop a penny it goes straight to the bottom,” he said. READ ALSO: New coral reef restoration technology aims to reverse climate change damage Luckily after 20 minutes of searching with an underwater metal detector and some false positives, Hosking picked up the ring. Patel described Hosking as a “brilliant guy” and said his fiancée was “speechless” when he came out with the ring. “Now she’s never taking it off,” he joked. He was full of praise for Hosking and the Lake District Diving team, not only for helping people but also for their work in cleaning up the environment, funded solely by donations. “I gave something to their funding site, but it didn’t take anything personally,” Patel said. “So after I took him home, I went into a store and bought a bottle of gin for him and his partner, which made me feel a little better.

